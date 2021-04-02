Washington Sundar Introduces New Family Member To Fans, Gives Him The Most Unique Name

Washington Sundar has been a regular feature in the Indian T20 side in recent years. However, with several key players sidelined due to injuries during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, the youngster was rewarded with a Test cap by the team management for the all-important last Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. And the youngster did not disappoint.

Washington Sundar names his new pet dog 'Gabba'

Sundar , who had initially joined the Indian squad as a net bowler, found himself in the reckoning ahead of Kuldeep Yadav. This was after both spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin were ruled out of the final Test due to injuries. The talented player showcased his calibre in the longer format and his contribution was monumental in India clinching the series.

In the first innings, Sundar bagged three wickets including the prized scalp of Steve Smith to restrict Australia to 369. In response, the India team was languishing at 186/6 and that's when Sundar, who was playing his first Test scored a resilient 62 and stitched a 123-run partnership with Shardul Thakur to get India close to Australia's score. He then dismissed Warner in the second innings and scored a quickfire 22 in the second innings while chasing a total of 328 to guide India to a famous win.

Since making his debut in Test cricket, there has been no looking back for the all-rounder as he has become a vital part of the Indian team across formats. On Thursday, Sundar took to Instagram and shared a photo with his family and his new pet dog. Sundar didn't reveal the name of his new pet dog, however, he dropped a hint in the caption which made it apparent that the cricketer had named it 'Gabba'. Sundar wrote, "Lovely few days with the fam! Guess who’s the new member of the house? Hint: My Test debut!"

Washington Sundar IPL 2021 price

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the off-spinner was retained by the Bangalore franchise from their squad of the 2019 edition of the tournament. As per the signing, the Washington Sundar IPL 2021 price is â‚¹3.2 crore (US$448,640). The 21-year old is now set to feature in the IPL 2021 for the RCB team. He will look to replicate his form for the RCB team and help his side win their first IPL trophy.

RCB IPL 2021 schedule

According to the RCB IPL 2021 schedule, the Virat Kohli-led side will square off against the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the tournament on April 9. RCB are slated to play three matches in Chennai, two in Mumbai, four at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and five of them at Kolkata respectively.

The moment we've all been waiting for! The fixtures for #IPL2021 are out! ðŸ¤©



The moment we've all been waiting for! The fixtures for #IPL2021 are out!

Which RCB game are you looking forward to the most, 12th Man Army?#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/WXj353JQqc — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 7, 2021

