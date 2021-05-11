Washington Sundar makes 'Gabba' dance to his tunes after returning home from IPL | Watch

Indian cricketer Washington Sundar, who recently returned home after the suspension of IPL 2021, shared an adorable video of his dog 'Gabba' on social media. In the video, Sundar can be seen training his dog with what appears to be some kind of dog food or a treat. Sundar cleverly uses the piece of food to encourage his dog Gabba to stand up on two limbs and wait for the instructions to sit again. Gabba tries its best to stand on two limbs for as long as possible until it loses the balance and comes down. Sundar shows the treat again to encourage Gabba to stand, and as soon as it does that, the Indian all-rounder gives the Poonch its share.

Washington Sundar first introduced the world to Gabba last month after he shared a picture with the four-legged animal on Instagram. Sundar revealed that he has named his dog "Gabba", after the Australian stadium, where he had made his Test debut in January this year and contributed with both bat and the ball to help India secure a second Test series win down under. Sundar's idea to give his dog the unique name garnered a lot of attention on social media, including from cricketers such as Pat Cummins, who was a member of the losing Australian side. "Fair play, what can we do, they won the match," Cummins jokingly said on The Grade Cricketer YouTube channel last month.

India vs Australia

Australia lost its second-consecutive Test series to India at home as the Ajinkya Rahane-lead team also breached the fortress Gabba for the first time since 1989. India won the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2-1 after coming on the back of a humiliating loss in the first match of the four-match series, where the Kangaroos bowled out the world's number 1 Test team for just 36 runs. India lost all its key players early on in the series but still managed to retain the trophy with a young contingent that had travelled down under as substitutes or net bowlers. The series went on to become one of the most exciting Test encounters in the history of the game.

(Image Credit: Washington Sundar/Instagram)