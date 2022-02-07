Washington Sundar On Missing Chance To Play At T20 World Cup: 'Very Very Disappointing'

Twenty-two-year-old Indian bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar expressed his disappointment of having had to miss out on an opportunity to be a part of Team India during their last T20 World cup campaign in the UAE due to injury concerns. Addressing the media after India's six-wicket win over West Indies in the 1st ODI, Sundar who made his comeback into the team with a 3-wicket haul said, "It was very very disappointing to have lost out on a chance to play the World Cup. But yes, there are two World Cups in the next 15-16 months, so that should be my focus."

Washington Sundar went on to add that he is just in the present and that if he does perform well he'll keep getting more and more opportunities and that his focus is to keep getting better.

"More than anything, I have always wanted to be in the present and keep getting better as a cricketer. If I do that, there would be a lot of opportunities and also the fact that I would be able to perform a lot better. I have loved to stay in the present and enjoy the game. There were a lot of challenges but I just wanted to do what I could do to improve myself as a cricketer. That's all that's in my control and I was only focussing on that. Yes, there will always be challenges, that's something that I have realised especially in the last couple of years. But what matters is how I push myself, keep getting better at the aspects that I want to and keep improving myself. I’ve tried to focus on it," Sundar said.

Washington Sundar on bowling in the powerplay and his role for Team India

Washington Sundar also spoke about bowling in the powerplay and said that it has been something he has been doing for the last few years and that he enjoys bowling with the new ball.

"I was just bowling to my strength and of course, we had some plans for their batsmen. We just wanted to execute the plans and it was heartening to get off. I am happy that I could bowl to my strengths. That’s something I have been doing for the last few years. I enjoy bowling in the Powerplay now. Even the fact that I played Vijay Hazare, that helped me bowl in different situations of the game. Even there, I bowled a lot with the new ball. All those experiences have definitely helped, (sic)" he added.

(Image: PTI)