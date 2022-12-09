Washington Sundar Opens Up On Change Room Environment After ODI Series Loss In Bangladesh

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar on Friday attended the pre-match press conference, where he touched upon multiple topics concerning the Men in Blue.

While speaking to reporters, Sundar opened up on the dressing room environment in wake of the ODI series defeat against Bangladesh. Sundar said that they are currently in a very good mindset and are looking to play to their potential and keep getting better wherever they have to. He further added that they are going to play a good brand of cricket going forward.

“Every game is an opportunity to keep getting better and get the right rhythm and perform well as a team. There's not going to be many games, so every game is very important for us. We are going to play good brand of cricket, we are going to keep improving no matter who we play. Our job is to play to our potential and to keep getting better wherever we have to. That's the mindset we are in, and we keep looking at improving, wherever that might be,” Sundar told reporters ahead of the 3rd ODI.

Sundar has been in phenomenal form since making his comeback to the national side in November this year. He was part of the first ODI match of the series, in which he scored 19 off 43 balls and picked two wickets with the ball. Sundar scored 11 runs in the second match and scalped three wickets to his name. Earlier, Sundar represented India in two ODIs in New Zealand, where he scored 37 not out and 51 runs in the first and third games, respectively.

India vs Bangladesh

India lost the ongoing three-match ODI series against Bangladesh after going down in back-to-back games on December 4 and 7, respectively. Bangladesh beat India in the first ODI by 1 wicket before defeating them by 5 runs in the second match on Wednesday. Mehidy Hasan played a crucial role with the bat in both matches to help his team snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. He scored his maiden ODI ton in the second match to rescue Bangladesh from a shaky start.

