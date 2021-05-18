Washington Sundar's Dad Living Apart From Him Amid COVID To Safeguard Son's 'Lord's' Dream

Team India's ace all-rounder Washington Sundar's father M Sundar has revealed that he has not been living with his son in the same house ever since he has returned from the IPL 2021. Washington Sundar returned to his home after the IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely by the BCCI and IPL Governing Council. Talking to The New Indian Express, M Sundar revealed that he is trying his best to keep his son safe from the COVID-19 as he has to go out to the office for at least 2-3 days a week. M Sundar also revealed that it was always a dream of Washington Sundar's to play at the iconic Lord's stadium in London.

Washington Sundar has been included in the 20-man jumbo squad announced by the BCCI for the ICC World Test Championship Final and England Tour. M Sundar in the interview revealed that since Sundar has returned to the home he has been living in another house, however, his wife and daughter are living with the off-spinner as they hardly step out of the house. M Sundar fears that Washington might contract the COVID-19 virus because of him. Washington Sundar's father works at the Income Tax department in Chennai.

M Sundar also revealed that Washington has always wanted to play at Lord's and other venues of England as it is his 'long-standing' aim and the 21-year-old off-spinner does not want to miss the tour at any cost.

Team India Schedule for WTC Final and England Tour

The Indian team is scheduled to play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton from June 18-22 before taking on England in a five-match Test series.

The series will begin at Nottingham (Aug 4-8) and will be followed by matches at Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6) and Manchester (Sep 10-14). A 14-day hard quarantine for passengers travelling from India to the UK and the existing COVID-19 situation in the country has forced BCCI to pick at least 30 members in the squad which will have some automatic choices and the best performers from India.

Team India To Receive 2nd COVID Vaccine Dose Under UK Health Department

The United Kingdom health department is most likely to administer the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to the travelling Indian players, who have already received their first dose here in India. According to news agency ANI, Virat Kohli and his team will be given the second dose of vaccine under the guidance of the UK's health department when they will be eligible as per rules. The Indian team is expected to leave for England on June 2, where they will participate in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) final with New Zealand before playing a Test series against the host.

(Image Credits: PTI)