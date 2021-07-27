Wasim Akram Blames 'Zimbabwe Tours' For Pakistan's Poor Form In International Cricket

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for organizing repeated Zimbabwe tours. While blaming the country's poor performance in international cricket, Akram reckons the reason is that they are constantly playing against weaker teams. Pakistan was recently whitewashed in a three-match ODI series by a second-string England side. Pakistan also lost the subsequent T20I series 2-1 to finish their England tour on a historic low. Akram said that a series against Zimbabwe can be played but not so regularly.

Akram, while speaking to Pakistan's ARY News, said he would like to meet the "genius" who is organising Zimbabwe tours for the Babar Azam-led side, adding "I want to give him extra paise (money) for doing such a great job". Akram said playing series against bottom-ranked teams is not is going to help Pakistan improve its standard of cricket. The 55-year-old cricketer cited examples of top sides such as India and England, saying they now have the ability to field two teams at once. Praising the Indian Cricket Board, Akram also said it improved its system a decade ago, which is allowing them to reap the benefits now.

Pakistan's recent form

Pakistan has played Zimbabwe twice since November 2020, once at home and once away, including two Tests. Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe in all but one ODI (at home) and one T20I. (Away). Although recent bilateral clashes have produced some positive results for Pakistan, critics argue that all of the victories have come against bottom-ranked sides or second XIs, as in the case of South Africa. Pakistan's cricket system has been under scrutiny for several years, but when the Pakistani team lost the white-ball series against a newly-assembled England side with nine uncapped players earlier this month, alarm bells rang across the country, demanding a complete overhaul of the system.

The Pakistan cricket team will face the West Indies in a four-match T20I series and two Tests beginning tomorrow (July 28). The Babar Azam-led side has arrived in the Caribbean and is preparing for the upcoming clash against the hosts, who will come into the series on the back of a thumping victory over Australia in the T20Is.

Image: WasimAkram/PCB/Twitter

