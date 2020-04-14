Wasim Akram Gets Fans, Cricketers Intrigued By Growing Rare Moustache During Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a standstill across the world. Major sports tournaments have been postponed which includes the much-anticipated 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The cricketing community is also quarantined, giving them time to indulge themselves on social media to interact with their fans and teammates. One of the latest cricketers to join the bandwagon is former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 cancellation due to coronavirus set to make BCCI lose ₹2000 crore in revenues: Report

Wasim Akram asks his fans an interesting question

Wasim Akram took to Twitter where he posted a collage of two photos, one with the moustache and another without it. Wasim Akram posed a question for his fans and asked for their suggestions. Wasim Akram asked fans if he should keep his moustache or get rid of it.

Moustache or no moustache ? Things you you do when you have nothing to do I suppose 😀#isolationcreation .Moooch nahi, tey kuch nahi ... pic.twitter.com/e9FNeRBdul — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) April 13, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: BCCI reportedly activates 'Force Majeure' clause with official broadcasters amidst coronavirus crisis

Another former Pakistan captain and his fellow teammate, allrounder Shahid Afridi replied by saying Wasim Akram will always remain a champion irrespective of the moustache and was happy to see him training. One of Akram's on-field rivals, West Indian batting great also commented with two words - "Leave it !!!"

Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav also commented on the post by saying "Wasim Bhai. Looks like you are training? haha".

Wasim Akram: Not Virender Sehwag but Shahid Afridi redefined Test cricket

Wasim Akram recently said it wasn't Virender Sehwag who changed the dynamics of opening in Test cricket. Wasim Akram has credited his ex-teammate Shahid Afridi for his aggressive batting at the start of his career. Akram believes that it was Afridi who changed the mindset of opening in Tests. Wasim Akram was speaking to him on a YouTube chat show where he said that in Test cricket, Virender Sehwag came later but in 1999-2000, it was Afridi who changed the mindset of opening in Test cricket.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 set to be cancelled due to coronavirus crisis, no mega auction next year: Report

Wasim Akram added that even if he was the bowler, he would know that he could get Shahid Afridi out but also knew that he could hit him for boundaries. Wasim Akram lauded Afridi and said that the right-hander used to hit lose deliveries for sixes at will.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians star Mitchell McClenaghan mocks UK's response to coronavirus

IMAGE COURTESY: WASIM AKRAM INSTAGRAM