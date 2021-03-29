Wasim Akram Gets Nostalgic About The 'Festival Of Colors' From 1987 India Tour

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram went back in time as he recalled the Holi celebrations during the 1987 tour of India. The Pakistan team led by then captain Imran Khan had visited India for a two-month bilateral series between January-March 1987 that consisted of five Tests, and, six One Day Internationals.

The Men In Green won both the series by 1-0 & 5-1 respectively.

'What a day that was!': Wasim Akram

It so happened that on the occasion of Holi on Monday, sports presenter/commentator Gautam Bhimani had shared an image of him alongside a young Akram during their Holi celebrations in the year 1987 and wrote it was his favorite cricketing Holi memory. Meanwhile, the cricket pundit also pointed out the two things that stood out for him the most in that year's Holi- one was that of the Indian and Pakistani teams playing Holi in the pool of Taj West End in Bengaluru (then known as Bangalore) and his first-ever interaction with the pace legend.

Once it came to Wasim's notice, he forwarded the nostalgic photograph and sent his Holi wished before adding that it was a memorable day from that 1987 Indian tour.

Happy Holi . What a day that was 87 tour of india. https://t.co/IV8QsP0Yko — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 28, 2021

Wasim Akram's successful cricketing career

In a successful as well as a controversial cricketing career that spanned for two decades, Wasim Akram had represented Pakistan at the highest level in 104 Tests and 356 One Day Internationals from 1984 to 2003 where he registered 414 & 502 scalps respectively.

The 'Sultan of Swing' had represented the Men In Green in five editions of the World Cup (1987, 1992, 1996, 1999 & 2003) respectively. He was an integral part of the Pakistan squad that won their first and only World Cup in 1992 and had also led Pak to the finals in the 99 edition where they went down to Steve Waugh's Australia in a one-sided contest.

The left-arm quick had also captained Pakistan in the 1996 edition of the showpiece event where they were defending their title. However, he missed the quarterfinal match against arch-rivals India that was contested at Bangalore's Chinnaswamy Stadium citing a side strain injury just moments before the toss as opening batsman Aamer Sohail was named stand-in-captain.

Pakistan lost the match by 39 runs and crashed out of the tournament.