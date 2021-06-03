Wasim Akram Highest Score In Test Cricket: How Good A Batsman Was The Former Pak Captain?

Wasim Akram was considered as one of the top fast bowlers of his time and his seam bowling was feared even by the best of batsmen around the world. Akram celebrated his 55th birthday on Thursday, June 3, and fans would be reliving some of his best bowling spells on the eve of his birthday. However, there was a time when the Pakistani seamer had displayed his equally admirable batting prowess which saw him register his individual highest score in Test cricket.

Wasim Akram Test record as a batsman

Wasim Akram highest score in Test cricket came during a match against Zimbabwe in 1996 during the Zimbabwe tour for Pakistan. While displaying his bowling prowess, Akram’s ability with the bat saw him emerge as one of the most valuable all-rounders for the Pakistani cricket team. Wasim Akram’s batting ability became evident after he scored a brilliant 257 runs from 363 during the Test match against Zimbabwe.

Wasim Akram highest score in Test cricket for the number 8 position

The Wasim Akram knock became the highest individual score by a batsman at number 8 in Test cricket. Wasim Akram remained unbeaten throughout the match while playing for a time period of 426 minutes. He hit a total of 22 4s and 12 6s while playing with a strike rate of 70.79. This knock also created the record for the highest number of balls faced by a batsman at number 8 in Test cricket with 363 balls.

☝️ 414 Test wickets at 23.62

☝️ 502 ODI wickets at 23.52

🖐 31 international five-wicket hauls

🏆 1992 @cricketworldcup winner



Happy birthday to @TheRealPCB great @wasimakramlive 🎂 pic.twitter.com/7ntFYwGv5Z — ICC (@ICC) June 3, 2021

Wasim Akram wickets that created a record

Wasim Akram’s main contribution to the Pakistani cricket team came through his fast bowling ability that will be remembered throughout history. The Wasim Akram Test record also registers the fast bowler as the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in Test cricket with 414 wickets. He also holds the record for 4 international hat-tricks in cricket with 2 hat-tricks in ODI and the other 2 in Test cricket. The Wasim Akram wickets in ODI cricket also registered him as the first bowler to cross the mark of 500 wickets.

Wasim Akram stats in international cricket

While playing 104 Test matches, Wasim Akram scored 2898 runs while taking 414 wickets. He maintained an economy of 2.59 in Test cricket. In his ODI career, Wasim Akram scored a total of 3717 runs while taking 502 wickets. Wasim Akram has scored 3 centuries in Test cricket with his highest individual score of 257 not out. On the eve of Wasim Akram birthday, the Wasim Akram stats have established the Pakistani cricketer as one of the best all-rounders in the game.

Image Source: ICC