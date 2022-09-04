Wasim Akram Names Indian Player He Rates The Most; 'I Like This Boy, Proper All-rounder'

Former Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram has heaped praise on India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, and expressed his admiration for him. Akram told Cricket Pakistan that he likes Hardik a lot as a T20 player because he excels in all three departments of the game. Hardik, according to Akram, is a true all-round player like Shadab Khan in the Pakistani team. Akram continued by highlighting the reasons Hardik is his favourite T20 player. He claimed Hardik is a fearless batter, an electrifying fielder, and can bowl at 140 kmph.

“Mujhe ye ladka bada pasand hai (I like this boy a lot), especially in the T20I format. Because he is a proper all-rounder. Like Pakistan have Shadab Khan. Talking about Hardik, he has pace (clocks 140 kmph) and he is also an electrifying fielder. When it comes to his batting, he is fearless. I hope I am wrong, but Pakistan need to get out of a losing mindset. Maybe it is because of us as we make memes on social media. That's not fair,” Akram said.

Hardik played a crucial role with both the bat and the ball during the previous encounter between India and Pakistan. Hardik picked three wickets with the ball and then scored an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls to help India win the match against arch-rivals Pakistan. When Hardik came to bat, India were struggling with their run chase. However, the Baroda-born player kept his calm and forged a much-needed partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to finish the chase for India.

India vs Pakistan

The match between India and Pakistan will take place at the same venue in Dubai, where they also played their last two games against one another. The match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 p.m. IST. India are the favourites to win the match given the quality of players they have, but Pakistan also have the ability to defeat any side on their day.

India's predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan's predicted XI: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali.

Image: WasimAkram/Instagram