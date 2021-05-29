Wasim Akram Opines Shaheen Afridi Doesn't Need Rest, Rubbishes Workload Management

Pakistan pace legend Wasim Akram has made it clear that the country's emerging fast bowler Shaheen Afridi does not need any rest for the time being and that since he is currently representing the national team in all three formats of the game, the youngster will only get better.

'He should be asked if he even needs rest': Wasim Akram

“The problem with the rest issue, I think he should be asked if he even needs rest. We can’t just copy the world, that 'look, Australia is resting its players so we should as well'. Our culture is very different. Our mindset is very different,” said Wasim Akram while speaking to Cricket Pakistan.

At the same time, the former Pakistan skipper also mentioned he reckons that modern-day frontline speedster's bowling is getting stronger and he is gaining awareness and a sound mentality.

Furthermore, Wasim Akram also added that since Shaheen Afridi does not play county cricket, international cricket is very important for him especially during these early days of his cricketing career. The 1992 World Cup winner then said he does not reckon that the young pacer might be having burnout issues and expects him to get better.

Shaheen Afridi's cricketing career

Ever since he had first burst onto the field at the highest level, Shaheen Afridi has represented Pakistan in 17 Tests, 25 One Day Internationals, and, 25 T20Is respectively and has gone on to bag 58, 51, and, 27 wickets respectively across formats.

During Pakistan's final league game against Bangladesh in World Cup 2019, Afridi the first cricketer to return with a six-fer at the 'Mecca of Cricket', Lord's in the 50-overs format.

Meanwhile, the tall bowler also became the youngest to claim five wickets at the iconic venue. Shaheen Afridi finished his spell in that particular contest with figures of 6/35 from his 10 overs.

'I am not a fool': Wasim Akram on coaching Pak team

During the same interview, Wasim Akram had downright refused to coach the country's national team due to the 'misbehaviour' of fans and the demanding nature. Citing rudeness and misbehaviour amongst Pakistani fans of the game, Akram expressed discomfort at thought of being held accountable for a loss despite just being involved in the planning and not execution. The pace legend also highlighted the fact that as a coach he would have to spend over 200 days away from his family which he would not be able to do.

“I am not a fool. I keep on hearing and seeing the way people misbehave with their coaches and seniors. The coach isn’t the one playing. The players do that. The coach can only help with planning so if the team loses, I don’t think the coach is not as accountable as we hold him as a nation,” said Wasim Akram.