Wasim Akram Refutes Reports Of Interest In 'specialized' PCB Chief Post; Hails Ramiz Raja

Pakistan's former speedster Wasim Akram on Tuesday denied reports that he was interested in becoming the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) before Prime Minister Imran Khan picked Ramiz Raja for the responsibility. Calling the report 'baseless', Wasim Akram, on his Twitter handle, stated that he was never interested in the job as PCB's chairman's post 'is a specialised job' and he is content wherever he is in his life.

Akram, who is an influential member of the PCB's Cricket Committee and also director and coach with the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, is presently in Australia with his wife and daughter

Wasim Akram congratulates Ramiz Raja

Akram also extended his greeting to Pakistan's former cricketer Ramiz Raja on being nominated as the PCB's Board of Governors (BOG) which will elect the new chairman on September 13 for a three-year term. Akram expressed his confidence that Ramiz Raja will bring positive change in the Pakistan Cricket as it needs a 'big-lift'.

Congratulations to @iramizraja on being nominated as BOG member by PM to being PCB chairman I am confident that Rams will bring a positive change in Pakistan cricket as he has the vision and experience to achieve that.Pakistan cricket needs a big lift and my support are with you — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 31, 2021

Earlier, a PTI report had suggested Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan may have denied his former protege Wasim Akram the role of PCB chief because he allegedly carries 'baggage' of match-fixing allegations, despite an acquittal.

PTI quoted a PCB insider aware of the developments leading up to the nomination of Ramiz Raja as chairman. Akram had allegedly also expressed interest in the position. According to the source, at one time, Akram's name was put forward as a top candidate to replace Ehsan Mani and he also showed interest, but his name cropping up in a match-fixing scandal in the past allegedly became a hurdle for him, despite him having been acquitted years ago.

Wasim Akram on coaching Pakistan Cricket Team

Earlier in an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Akram had expressed discomfort at thought of being held accountable for a loss despite just being involved in the planning and not execution. The pace legend also highlighted the fact that as a coach he would have to spend over 200 days away from his family which he would not be able to do.

“I am not a fool. I keep on hearing and seeing the way people misbehave with their coaches and seniors. The coach isn’t the one playing. The players do that. The coach can only help with planning so if the team loses, I don’t think the coach is not as accountable as we hold him as a nation,” Akram had said.

“So I’m afraid of that as well because I don’t tolerate anyone misbehaving with me. And we are becoming that. I love the people… their enthusiasm and passion for the game, but without the misbehaviour that is shown in social media. It shows what we are,” he concluded," Akram added.

(Image Credits: WasimAkram-Facebook/AP/Twitter?@RamizRaja)