'Wasim Bhai Please Take Me Off': Pakistan Legend Reveals How Much He Feared Indian Batsman

India legend Sachin Tendulkar doesn't need any introduction to cricket fans all around the world The Master Blaster is widely regarded as the greatest cricketer of all time due to the number of records the legend has accumulated over his long career. Sachin has a tremendous record against world-class bowlers like Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee, and Glenn McGrath.

Sachin Tendulkar also had a brilliant playing record against Pakistan as he smashed them for runs in every match he played against them. Now, former Pakistan bowler Saqlain Mushtaq has recently revealed how much he feared bowling against Sachin.

Saqlain Mushtaq while speaking on the Nadir Ali podcast revealed an incident of the 1999 Chennai Test, "India vs Pakistan Chennai Test. There is no better Test in Pakistan's cricket history - it was rated the No. 1 Test. In the first innings, I dismissed Sachin in the first or second delivery. Next innings when he came to bat, which was at a very crucial point in the match, Sachin did not play a single shot for the first 10 overs. He observed all the tricks which I threw at him. I tried off-spin, doosra, top-spin, arm-ball, bowled quicker off-breaks, flighted deliveries... he just played me cautiously for 10-12 overs. After that, he started smashing me."

'Please take me off and bring someone else', said Saqlain Mushtaq

“Then came a time when I went to Wasim Akram. I told him ‘Wasim bhai… I think he is reading me well so please take me off and bring someone else. Akram told me ‘Brother, no matter what, you will bowl from this end. I don’t trust anyone else. If this match turns out, it will be because of you. I would give a lot of credit to Wasim Akram. This is the communication he and I had during that match", Mushtaq added on the podcast.

However, it was Saqlain Mushtaq only who dismissed Sachin Tendulkar later in the match and after his wicket, the Indian team suffered a batting collapse and the visitors won the match.

“For the next 10-12 overs, I did not bowl a single variation to him. I kept him hooked to just one ball which is off-spin and set one field so that he forgets all that he saw and observed in the first 10 overs. I didn’t show him the doosra – either at the striker end or the non-striker end. And when he forgot, I went to Akram and said ‘I think now I have caught hold of him. I will now take a chance against him. Then I bowled a doosra and he went after him. Sachin had scored a 100 by then and had hit him for almost 16-17 fours. India needed 37 to win with 5 wickets left, and Sachin top-edged it and Wasim took the catch,”