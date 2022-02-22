Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has backed the inclusion of Venkatesh Iyer to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2022. Venkatesh Iyer left cricket enthusiasts in amazement with his performances in the second leg of IPL 2021 and ever since, the batter has been trying to better his mettle in the sport, which eventually paved way for his entry into the Indian national team.

The left-handed batter, who can also bowl medium pace normally, opens the innings but given India's packed top-order, Venkatesh Iyer was asked to play as a lower-order batter/ finisher and has been handling that duty really well. The player has fit in as a perfect replacement for Hardik Pandya, who has been out of touch and in poor form of late. With Hardik Pandya not bowling too often, Wasim Jaffer feels that Iyer will be a better chance to make it to the T20 World Cup 2022.

“At this point of time, I feel he’s a little bit ahead because you don’t know Hardik Pandya whether he’s bowling now or how fit he is. Obviously, how the IPL goes for Hardik Pandya will play a very key role, but at this point of time, Venkatesh Iyer is ahead of Hardik Pandya,” Jaffer was quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Venkatesh Iyer "definitely gives India an edge going into the World Cup," says Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer further added that Venkatesh Iyer had really adapted well and has shown the ability to finish games and chips in with the ball, thus giving him an edge with the World cup nearing “I am surprised with how good he’s playing as a No. 6 batter. We have seen him as an opener, but for him to come out and get adapted so well at No. 6 and finish games is outstanding. Plus, the way he’s bowled as well, got a couple of important wickets. He definitely gives [India] an edge going into the World Cup,” he added.

Image: Twitter/ Punjab Kings