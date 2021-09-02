Wasim Jaffer Bats For Ashwin To Play Vs England At Oval, Urges Rahane And Kohli To Fire

Wasim Jaffer has shared his views on Ajinkya Rahane's performance in the ongoing Test series between England and India. Wasim Jaffer termed the player's performance as disappointing. Rahane has managed to score just 95 runs in six innings. However, despite the poor run, it is highly likely that he might take the field for the fourth Test at the Oval.

"Ajinkya Rahane has been a disappointment. You know, he's been getting out through soft dismissals, mostly caught behind. A player of his quality shouldn't do that because the batting lineup depends a lot on him. He needs to fire if he gets another Test. On away tours, he's been a very consistent player, he's put up huge scores in Australia, England and South Africa. He needs to fire because the next two Tests are very, very vital", Wasim Jaffer said speaking on his Youtube Channel.

Another subject of discussion was Virat Kohli. The Indian captain, just like Ajinkya Rahane, has just managed a meagre tally of 124 runs from three Tests, at an average of under 25. Wasim Jaffer added that his contribution to the Indian team would be very important.

"Virat got a half-century but we expect a lot more because he's a quality player, a class player. He probably needs to rethink the pattern of his dismissals in this series, he's defending deliveries on the 6th or 7th stump. The batting discipline he showed in 2018 is missing in this series. He needs to fire in these remaining Tests because his contribution is very, very important for this Indian team."

Ravichandran Ashwin needs to come into the picture

The former Indian cricketer further suggested that India should include Ravichandran Ashwin for the Oval Test as the player could be used against Joe Root, who has been in tremendous form.

"The Indian team should think about playing Ashwin. The Oval pitch is historically a very decent batting wicket with good bounce. I think a combination of 3 fast-bowlers and 2 spinners would be a good idea. Also, the way Ashwin bowls... I mean, yes, our fast-bowlers are taking wickets but you would expect spinners to do the same and Jadeja hasn't been able to do that so far. I think he's your best bet against Joe Root. It will make a difference." he added.

Image credits: PTI