Wasim Jaffer Bats For Joint-winners As Rain Plays Spoilsport On Day 4 Of WTC Final

Former Team India Test opener Wasim Jaffer who is known for his witty memes and opinions on Twitter has yet again come forward with something out of the box after rain played spoilsport on Day 4 of the ongoing ICC WTC final at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton.

In fact, this is the second occasion in the ongoing Test match where rain played spoilsport as a result of which no play was possible.

WTC Final: Wasim Jaffer comes up with a hilarious meme

Meanwhile, it seems Wasim Jaffer has already made up his mind that the blockbuster clash will end in a stalemate with rain playing spoilsport as a result of which the ICC mace will need to be shared and while giving weather updates on his official Twitter handle, the multiple-time Ranji Trophy winner posted an image of veteran actors as well as real-life couples- Dharmendra & Hema Malini and captioned it as 'Baant Lenge Hum Aadha Aadha'.

The legendary playback duo of Kishore Kumar, and, Lata Mangeshkar have lent their voice to this classic song that was picturised on Dharmendra & Hema Malini from the 1978 Hindi action-thriller 'Azaad'.

Even the netizens had a gala time on social media after going through Jaffer's hilarious tweet. Here are some of the reactions.

WTC Final: Play on Day 4 abandoned without a ball being bowled

The play on Day 4 had to be abandoned without a single ball bowled due to rain. . New Zealand was supposed to resume batting in the morning at their overnight score of 101/2 with skipper Kane Williamson and veteran batsman Ross Taylor out there in the middle but that could not happen due to bad weather conditions.

According to the playing conditions announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the World Test Championship, both the teams will be announced as joint winners in case of a draw or a tie. The playing conditions also confirm the allocation of a Reserve Day that will be used to make up for any lost time during the scheduled days of the WTC Final. June 23 is set aside as the Reserve Day and both the above decisions were made prior to the beginning of the World Test Championship.