Wasim Jaffer Believes Shikhar Dhawan's Contributions Remain In Kohli & Rohit's Shadow

Former India international Wasim Jaffer believes Shikhar Dhawan should be selected as an opener for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE. Jaffer stated on his official YouTube channel that Dhawan has been an important member of Team India over the years, but his contributions are frequently overshadowed by the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The Ranji Trophy stalwart added that he sees Dhawan as a strong contender for the opening slot in Team India's T20I squad for the WC, saying "experience is vital in big events and big matches".

"The way Indian team has come up the ranks in white-ball cricket in the last few years, a lot of credit should go to Shikhar [Dhawan] even though sometimes his contribution remains in the shadow of Rohit [Sharma] and Virat [Kohli] who are obviously outstanding players. But Shikhar Dhawan should not be underestimated, and I see him as a very strong contender to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup and also the 2023 ODI WC. Like I said earlier experience is vital in big events, big matches," Jaffer said in the video.

'Excellent white-ball cricketer'

Jaffer also heaped praise on Dhawan for his captaincy in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka, where he played a "captain's knock" in the first encounter to help his team cross the finish line in just 36.4 overs. Dhawan remained unbeaten at 86, and in the process, also became the fourth-fastest batsman in the world to score 6,000 ODI runs. Jaffer said that Dhawan is an excellent white-ball cricketer and his habit of making runs in ICC events should get him a place in India's T20I squad for World Cup.

Dhawan has played 143 ODI matches for Team India and has scored 6,063 runs at an average of 45.93, including 17 centuries. Dhawan has also been a key player for his Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Delhi Capitals, in recent seasons, scoring over 500 runs in the 2019 and 2020 editions of the cash-rich tournament. Dhawan has already scored 380 runs in the first half of the IPL 2021 and will be looking to surpass 500 runs for the third year in a row in order to secure his spot as an opener in the Indian squad for T20 World Cup.

India won the second ODI against Sri Lanka by 3 wickets as Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar forged a record eighth-wicket partnership to help the cause. India won its 9th consecutive ODI series against Sri Lanka after beating the islanders in the second game on Tuesday and taking a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.



