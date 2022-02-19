Wasim Jaffer Comes Up With Another Hilarious Meme To Describe Team India's Home Dominance

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his amusing social media posts, posted a meme on Friday to underline India's dominance at home. Following India's resounding victory against West Indies in the second T20I last night, Jaffer took to his official Koo handle to share the meme. Jaffer posted a scene from the film 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', in which the two main protagonists are seen calling birds to feed seeds.

Earlier in the evening, Jaffer uploaded another photo to laud Rishabh Pant's brilliant undefeated 52-run innings. A pair of pants can be seen on fire in the photograph. "Live scenes from the Eden Gardens," Jaffer captioned the photo. Pant helped India post a mammoth target on the board with his amazing knock of 28-ball 52 runs. Pant's knock was made up of seven boundaries and one maximum.

India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I

As far as the second T20I between the two sides is concerned, India beat West Indies by 8 runs. India scored 186/5 in 20 overs courtesy of some amazing knocks from Virat Kohli, Pant, and Venkatesh Iyer. Kohli and Pant scored 52 runs each, while Iyer hit 33 off 18 balls.

Iyer came to the crease in the 14th over after Kohli was clean bowled by Roston Chase. Iyer and Pant then forged a 76-run partnership to take India from 106-4 to 182-5. Iyer was dismissed by Romario Shepherd in the final over.

In reply, Indian bowlers restricted West Indies to 178/3 in 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel bowled beautifully towards the backend of the innings to help their side register a win. Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell forged a crucial 100-run partnership to help West Indies close in on the target.

West Indies were looking good to win the match but Kumar and Patel bowled some accurate deliveries to ensure the power-hitters don't get enough room to hit big shots. Although Patel got hit for two back-to-back sixes in the 20th over, he came back strong to not leak away more boundaries in his last few deliveries. Pant was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Image: BCCI/Twitter

