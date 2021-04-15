Wasim Jaffer Comes Up With Comical Filmy Meme To Remind Fans Of Famous RR Vs DC Rivalry

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 7 of IPL 2021 on Thursday, April 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The two teams have players who don't get along very well and this started during the IPL 2019 when DC spinner R Ashwin who then used to play for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), mankaded Rajasthan's Jos Buttler which sparked a massive controversy. For the unversed, Mankading is a mode of dismissal that is well within the laws of the sport but it is somehow considered against the spirit of the game.

Wasim Jaffer reminds fans of R Ashwin Mankading incident ahead of RR vs DC game

With RR slated to take on DC, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer reminded fans and followers of the Ashwin vs Buttler incident through a hilarious filmy meme. Wasim Jaffer posted a photo from the Hindi film 'Lagaan' to refresh fans' memory of the R Ashwin Mankading event. He also put up a funny caption to the post.

During the IPL 2019, a massive debate had sparked in the cricketing community about the mode of dismissal. The Ashwin vs Buttler mankading incident had divided the cricketing community in two. While some fans supported batsmen leaving the crease before the ball being bowled, others claimed that it was totally against the laws of cricket and the bowler had every right to dismiss the batsman.

Rajasthan Royals keen to get going on IPL points table

After narrowly losing the first game against Punjab Kings, Sanju Samson's men will now take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 7 of IPL 2021 on Thursday, April 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While Sanju Samson-led side will look to get off the mark on the IPL 2021 points table, Rishabh Pant's men will look to continue with the winning momentum.

For the RR vs DC live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Thursday, April 15. For IPL 2021 live score, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The RR vs DC live streaming in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

