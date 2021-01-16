Wasim Jaffer Comes Up With Special Technique To Decide Outcome Of Brisbane Test

Former Indian Test specialist Wasim Jaffer has so far made a tremendous impact on social media with his tricky predictions in the ongoing Test series. In the previous Test match at the SCG, he had kept Team India's stand-in-captain Ajinkya Rahane, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and the fans guessing with his coded messages.

Now, Jaffer has come up with something different which has once again left the fans puzzled.

Wasim Jaffer's new message for the series-decider

Lately, Jaffer has come up with an out of the box message which also happens to be his 'Dream'. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Ranji Trophy-winning skipper has quoted the late American civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous public speech 'I Have A Dream' that was delivered during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on August 28, 1963.

The multiple-time Ranji Trophy winner has made changes and has come up with his version of the speech/message by mentioning that he has a dream that India gets close to the Australian total (on Day 3) and that the fourth day's play is washed out due to rain after which Australia's opener David Warner texts Test skipper Tim Paine to 'be prepared to lose to win mate' as a result of which the hosts are forced to make a bold declaration on Day 5 i.e. on the final day to set India a target of somewhere around 275.

Furthermore, the veteran batsman added that some Indian batsman should play a blinder as a result of which the Aussies are put under pressure to defend fortress 'Gabba'.

Read the tweet here:

Even here, the passionate fans were stumped. Here are some of the reactions.

Play abandoned after rains on Day 2

After losing Shubman Gill early on in the session, Rohit Sharma carried forward the momentum for India along with Cheteshwar Pujara. However, Rohit Sharma's blunder cost him his well-paced innings as he was dismissed for 44 runs after facing 74 deliveries. Cheteshwar Pujara (8) and Ajinkya Rahane (2) added only two runs in the 6.1 overs before the break. Rain played spoilsport at the Gabba after the Tea break was taken, forcing the day's play to be abandoned.

India’s injury-depleted attack dismissed Australia for 369 on the second morning of the series-deciding cricket Test at the Gabba in a confidence-boosting session for the tourists. Thangarasu Natarajan clean bowled the last man Josh Hazlewood to return 3-78 on his test debut and end the Australian innings at lunch on Saturday.

