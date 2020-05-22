Wasim Jaffer Names Cricket's Michael Jordan After Being Mesmerized By The Last Dance

Wasim Jaffer is one of the most technically sound batsmen that India has produced. He played 31 Tests for India scoring 1,944 runs with five centuries. Although his India career never really took off, Wasim Jaffer is arguably one of the most successful domestic cricketers. Wasim Jaffer has amassed 19,410 runs in 260 first-class matches at a staggering average of 50.67. The Mumbai batsman also scored 57 centuries and 91 half-centuries during his first-class career.

Wasim Jaffer terms Viv Richards as Michael Jordan of cricket

On Thursday, Wasim Jaffer compared the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan to West Indies' great batsman Sir Vivian Richards. Wasim Jaffer said that both the veterans possess similar qualities. Earlier this week, a documentary on Michael Jordan titled The Last Dance concluded on Netflix and ever since the documentary premiered, people have been in awe of the journey of Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls.

Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter and posted pictures of both the legendary players in the post below -

When people look at best sportsmen ever Michael Jordan will always be up there. The self belief, dedication, determination and utter domination in his sport.What an athlete🙌! If I were to relate him to any cricketer with similar qualities it'll be @ivivianrichards #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/UGwyieCfJ5 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 21, 2020

Michael Jordan is considered the greatest basketball player of all time. Over his career, Michael Jordan played 15 seasons in the NBA and he won six championships with the Chicago Bulls. Michael Jordan is also known for making NBA popular across the globe. Jordan has won six NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards and three All-Star Game MVP awards.

On the other hand, Viv Richards is one of the most explosive cricketers the game has seen till date. He was a crucial part of the mighty West Indies lineup during the 1980s. Viv Richards amasses 8,540 runs in 121 Test matches and scored 6,721 runs in ODIs at a splendid average of 47.

Wasim Jaffer terms MS Dhoni as the better captain ahead of Virat Kohli

Wasim Jaffer has lately been quite active on social media. Recently, Wednesday, Wasim Jaffer went live on Instagram with CricTracker. Wasim Jaffer answered several questions ranging from India's best captain to the world's best batsman. When Wasim Jaffer was asked to choose the better captain between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, the former India opener picked MS Dhoni as his choice. Virat Kohli has been highly successful in his tenure as the Indian captain. Despite that, Wasim Jaffer went for MS Dhoni, who has guided India to the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs.

