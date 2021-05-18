Wasim Jaffer Deletes Witty Answer To Fan's Questions On Pat Cummins Leading Australia

Known for his comical gimmicks and responses, Wasim Jaffer's second innings on Twitter has been nothing short of a replica of the gritty centuries he piled up in his first innings as an opener for India and Mumbai. The former India cricketer and now a coach has made a name for himself in the world of Twitter with his ace comebacks and hilarious takes on cricketing matters. So when a fan queried Jaffer on Australia's possible next captain, amid the noise of the Sandpapergate, the former India opener did not disappoint. However, this time around, he probably went a step too far and has now retracted his comment.

Amid the noise over Cameron Bancroft's recent comments which have exploded the three-year-old Sandpapergate, a fan on Monday, questioned Wasim Jaffer, if he thinks Pat Cummins would become Australia's next captain after Tim Paine. The choice seems obvious, considering Pat Cummins is Australia's vice-captain at present, and his name has often emerged as the frontrunner in the race. In response, Jaffer echoed the popular view as he also said that Cummins remains one of the 'frontrunners'. However, he took a sly dig at Cummins, who was one of the bowlers during the infamous ball-tampering incident in Newlands' 2018.

Jaffer said, "He is one of the frontrunners. But write his name in sand and not yet on paper."

The comment assumes significance as Cameron Bancroft, who was caught using the Sandpaper to tamper the ball, recently suggested that the bowlers in the game against South Africa possibly had knowledge of the plan. Presumably, Jaffer hours later deleted his tweet to avoid any controversy as the matter continues to remain under the scanner, with Pat Cummins also issuing a statement on the same.

Bancroft takes u-turn

Days after sending feelers of an explosion in the three-year-old Sandpapergate that created sudden tremors, Cameron Bancroft has taken a massive u-turn after he hinted that the bowlers were in knowledge of the plan to tamper the ball. After Bancroft's comments, Cricket Australia had reached out to batter, who is currently in England for the County Championship, to provide any information that he might wish to share with the board. In response, Bancroft has denied holding any new significant information, implying that he is satisfied with the investigation that held Steven Smith, David Warner and himself responsible for the ball-tampering incident at Newlands in 2018.

Hazlewood, Cummins & Starc take umbrage

The Australian bowling squad of the scandalous match in Cape Town comprised of some big names. The pace battery included Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Marsh whereas the spin attack was led by Nathan Lyon. Following Bancroft's comments, the pace trio has come forth to issue a joint statement, asserting that they did not of the ball-tampering incident.

"We did not know a foreign substance was taken onto the field to alter the condition of the ball until we saw the images on the big screen at Newlands And to those who, despite the absence of evidence, insist that 'we must have known; about the use of a foreign substance simply because we are bowlers, we say this: The umpires during that Test match, Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth, both very respected and experienced umpires, inspected the ball after the images surfaced on the TV coverage and did not change it because there was no sign of damage," the joint statement reads.