Wasim Jaffer Disappointed Jasprit Bumrah Didn't Take Any Wickets In WTC Final

Former Team India Test opener Wasim Jaffer has expressed disappointment at premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah's performance in the recently-concluded ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Jasprit Bumrah had a forgettable outing in the ICC WTC final as he went wicket-less in both innings. Nonetheless, he had a chance to get rid of a well-set Ross Taylor in the second innings, but Cheteshwar Pujara dropped a sitter at slips as the speedster was deprived of a prized wicket.

WTC Final: Wasim Jaffer highlights Jasprit Bumrah's bowling performance

"I think Shami was the standout bowler for the Indian team along with Ishant Sharma. Ashwin supported really really well but, the disappointment was to not see wickets from Jasprit Bumrah in both the innings. I think that was the big setback for this Indian team even though I don't think Jasprit Bumrah bowled badly but, somewhere I thought that the wickets column eluded him", said Wasim Jaffer while interacting on his official YouTube channel.

"Lack of intent in the 2nd innings cost India"

My review of the #WTC21final up on @YouTubeIndia here https://t.co/Hv6aThyB9I — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 24, 2021

New Zealand rewrite history by becoming the first-ever World Test champions

India were bundled out for just 170 runs in their second innings courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance from the Kiwis as it meant that they only had to chase down a target of 139. It was a sorry-looking scorecard for India as they lost the key wickets of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the first session itself. Only wicket-keeping batsman Rishabh Pant played attacking cricket as he scored a vital 41 before being dismissed while trying to up the scoring rate.

Coming back to New Zealand's run chase, they seemed to be on the back foot after losing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway quickly but captain Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor soldiered on for the BlackCaps. Taylor got a reprieve when he was dropped by Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip. Later, Jasprit Bumrah went on to spill skipper Williamson's catch as well. However, the match as a contest was well over by then.

The duo registered an unbeaten 96-run stand as New Zealand registered an emphatic win by eight wickets to become the first-ever World Test champions. Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 52 while Ross Taylor was not out on 47. By the virtue of this win, the BlackCaps ended up winning their second ICC event after a long wait of 21 years. Coincidentally, the Kiwis led by Stephen Fleming had beaten India in the ICC Knockout Trophy final.