Wasim Jaffer Echoes Fans' Concerns Of Kohli And Co Failing In ICC Knockout Matches

Fans would agree that the odds have always stacked up against Virat Kohli and his men whenever the Indian team has faced New Zealand in an ICC knockout stage. The New Zealand team created history on Wednesday as they became the first-ever WTC Final winner after defeating India by 8 wickets. Former Indian player and Punjab Kings coach Wasim Jaffer congratulated the New Zealand team on their victory while addressing the repeated occurrence of India’s loss against New Zealand in ICC knockout stages.

Wasim Jaffer points out Team India's crux in ICC knockout matches

Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to congratulate the New Zealand team on becoming the first WTC Final winner in the India vs New Zealand final. Jaffer wrote that he was really happy for the Blackcaps and the New Zealand team stayed on top throughout the game. He also addressed the brilliant bowling display by Kyle Jamieson in the WTC Final while writing that the New Zealand bowlers were outstanding.

Really happy for the @BLACKCAPS. They stayed on top throughout the game. Their bowlers were outstanding especially Kyle Jamieson! Well fought to @imVkohli and his men too, it was an engrossing battle. NZ continues to be the bogey team for India at ICC events.. #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/YrMdegu2e4 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 23, 2021

Wasim Jaffer also addressed the performance of the Indian team by writing that Virat Kohli and his men fought well, and it was an engrossing battle. He further wrote that the New Zealand team continued to be the bogey team for India at ICC events. The last time India lost to New Zealand in an ICC knockout stage was during the 2019 World Cup semi-final. Fans would argue that the odds went against Virat Kohli and co. after the play was affected by rain in both knockout matches.

Furthermore, the Indian team has failed to cross the finish line in the end as Virat Kohli and co. have always been knocked out in the final stages of the ICC events. The 2013 Champions Trophy final was the last time when India had won a major ICC tournament under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. The New Zealand team once again proved to be the crux in the WTC Final as the Indian team started losing the grip on the reserve day resulting in New Zealand winning the final match by 8 wickets.

The final day of India vs New Zealand Final

As the play resumed on the reserve day, the New Zealand team managed to restrict India for a score of 170 runs. Tim Southee took a total of 4 wickets in the second innings while Trent Boult took 3 wickets. Kyle Jamieson emerged as the top bowler in the WTC Final as he took a total of 7 wickets. Kyle Jamieson registered a 5-wicket haul in the first innings. New Zealand had a target of 139 runs and Kane Williamson’s brilliant unbeaten half-century followed by Ross Taylor’s unbeaten 47 runs took the New Zealand team across the finish line to make them the first WTC Final winner.

Image Source: Wasim Jaffer/BCCI Twitter