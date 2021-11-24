Wasim Jaffer Excludes Veteran From His India's Playing XI For 1st Test Against New Zealand

The first Test between India vs New Zealand is all set to get underway from November 25 at the Greenpark Stadium in Kanpur. India will be taking on the World Test Champions in a two-match Test series. In the absence of seniors like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul & more, Team India's youngsters have a huge task and 'Test' at hand to conquer the Kiwi challenge. In absence of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane will captain the team in the first Test against New Zealand. Now, ahead of the clash against New Zealand, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has picked his playing XI who will lock horns with the World Test Champions.

Wasim Jaffer's playing XI for IND vs NZ 1st Test

Wasim Jaffer's playing XI includes Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill opening for Team India, while Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara comes in at his usual position of number 3. Jaffer's middle order looks solid with the presence of skipper Ajinkya Rahane, debutant Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha. The tailend of Team India also looks strong in terms of batting in the presence of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Axar Patel as the trio are not only known for their bowling but also for their batting.

However, the exclusion of senior speedster Ishant Sharma might raise fans' eyebrows as Jaffer has opted for Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav in his final playing XI as two specialist speedsters. Ishant Sharma has played 104 Test matches and is a senior member of Team India's Test squad.

IND vs NZ first Test: Shreyas Iyer to debut

Team India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will make his Test debut against New Zealand. Rahane, while addressing a press conference ahead of the first Test match in Kanpur, said Iyer will get his maiden Test cap on Thursday, November 25, when they take the field against the Kiwis for the first game of the two-match series. Iyer will come in place for Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the first Test match.

India’s Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

(Image: Twitter/@Wasimjaffer49/@BCCI)