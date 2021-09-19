Wasim Jaffer Follows Tradition From IPL 1st Leg, Posts Riddle For Fans To Decode

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer was at it again, sharing a mystery for fans to answer ahead of the commencement of the IPL 2021 second phase. Following in the footsteps of the first leg, Jaffer presented a puzzle for fans to solve in order to identify two players who, in his opinion, will perform well during the Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings match today, September 19. "Watchout for these 2 tonight," Jaffer captioned his post as he shared a still from the Bollywood flick 'Darr', featuring main characters Rahul Mehra and Kiran Awasthi.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Many social media users replied to Jaffer's post by offering their answers to the riddle. Several of them were correct in their answers, naming Mumbai Indians cricketers Rahul Chahar and Kieron Pollard. In Jaffer's post, the characters Rahul and Kiran from the movie Darr can be seen on the big screen in what appears to be a cinema hall. Netizens said that while Rahul referred to Mumbai spinner Chahar, Kiran was a reference to the side's star all-rounder Kieron Pollard, whose name sounds similar to the Darr character.

Rahul(chahar) and Kieron( kkkkiran) pollard — Rafeeq Ahmed (@ifraa2000) September 19, 2021

Rahul chahar and kiren pollard — Piyush Mishra (@mpiyush267) September 19, 2021

As far as Jaffer is concerned, he is the batting coach of IPL franchise Punjab Kings. Jaffer works under the leadership of Director of Cricket Operations Anil Kumble, who is touted to replace Ravi Shastri as Team India's next head coach. Jaffer is currently in the UAE with his team, where he is waiting for the season to resume. His side will play its first game against Rajasthan Royals on September 21.

The 43-year-old cricketer-turned coach has represented India in 31 Tests and 2 ODIs. Jaffer scored 1,944 Test runs for India between 2000 and 2008, where he scored at an average of 34.10. Jaffer is considered one of the stalwarts of Indian domestic cricket, where he has scored nearly 20,000 runs while playing First-Class games for Mumbai and Vidarbha. Jaffer has also played in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008 and 2009.

Image: Twitter/@WasimJaffer14, Instagram/@wasimjaffer14