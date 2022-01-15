Wasim Jaffer Gives Befitting Reply To Michael Vaughan After India's Series Defeat In SA

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Friday gave a befitting reply to ex-England captain Michael Vaughan after India suffered a 7-wicket defeat in the third Test match against the Proteas. Earlier, Vaughan turned to social media to mock Jaffer over India's series defeat in South Africa. After India lost the three-match Test series 2-1, Vaughan tweeted, "Evening @WasimJaffer14!! Just checking you are ok". In reply, Jaffer reminded Vaughan that India are still ahead of England in the five-match Test series, the fifth and final match of which was suspended due to COVID-19 concerns.

Haha all good Michael, don't forget we are still leading you 2-1 😆 https://t.co/vjPxot43mF — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 14, 2022

"Haha all good Michael, don’t forget we are still leading you 2-1," Jaffer wrote in his reply to Vaughan. The fifth Test of the five-match series between India and England was postponed earlier last year. The BCCI and ECB have agreed to host the remaining one Test match at some point later this year. Before the series was suspended, India managed to acquire a lead of 2-1 courtesy of their brilliant wins at Lord's and The Oval.

India vs South Africa

Coming back to the series between India and South Africa, the Virat Kohli-led side went down in two back-to-back matches despite registering an early lead in the bilateral clash. India won the first Test match in Centurion by a massive margin but couldn't replicate the results in the next two games.

In the third Test match in Cape Town, India scored 223 runs in the first innings courtesy of a brilliant knock from skipper Virat Kohli. Indian reply, India restricted South Africa for 210 runs, going into the second innings with a lead of 13 runs. India suffered yet another batting collapse in the second innings as the side was bundled out for 198 runs. Only Rishabh Pant was able to breach the 50-run mark for India as he scored an impressive century to help put on a respectable total.

The fourth and final innings saw South Africa chase down a low target of 212 runs with ease. Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma finished the chase for the home side as they remained unbeaten at the scores of 41 and 32 runs, respectively. Earlier, Keegan Petersen forged a crucial partnership with Dean Elgar and Van der Dussen to ensure South Africa finish on top. He was adjudged both the player of the match and the player of the series for his outstanding performances.

(Image: WasimJaffer/Twitter/MichaelVaughan/Insta)