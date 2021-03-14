Wasim Jaffer Gives Savage Reply To Michael Vaughan After Latter Tries To School Him

Veteran Indian Test batsman Wasim Jaffer has given a befitting reply to former England skipper Michael Vaughan after the latter had tried to take a subtle jibe at him on social media. The duo was involved in mind games on Twitter and at the end of it all, it was Jaffer who came out on top.

'Eh, Michael': Wasim Jaffer

It so happened that after Team India's eight-wicket defeat in the first T20I on Friday, Vaughan took to the micro-blogging site and wrote that the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are a better team than Team India in the shortest format of the game.

His tweet did not go down well with the ex-opening batsman who came forward and mentioned that not all teams are lucky enough to play four overseas players. The multiple-time Ranji Trophy winner was referring to the IPL rule which allows teams to field 4 international players in a match.

When it came to the 2005 Ashes series winner's notice, he took Jaffer back in time by reminding the Mumbai batsman of his dismissal by Vaughan himself during a Test match at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's in 2002 and at the same time, also wondered whether he is yet to recover from that dismissal.

However, Wasim Jaffer was not the one to back down as he asked Vaughan whether that is the only amazing memory of his life.

Even the netizens were impressed with Wasim Jaffer's savage reply as they had a gala time on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

Team India look to level the series

After conceding the first T20I, Virat Kohli & Co. will be hoping for a revival in fortunes when the two teams once again lock horns with each other in the second T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening as the hosts look to level the five-match series by registering a win under their belt. It remains to be seen whether the dynamic opener as well as India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma will be getting a game on Sunday.

Meanwhile, England on the other hand will be high on confidence after having drawn first blood as they look forward to continuing their winning momentum in the ongoing series.