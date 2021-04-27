Wasim Jaffer Gives Special Mention To Pat Cummins For Generously Donating To PM Cares Fund

Former Indian Test opener Wasim Jaffer has come forward and given special mention to Australia and KKR pacer Pat Cummins as he donated â‚¹37.3 lakh to the PM Cares Fund on Monday. This was officially confirmed by Cummins himself on his official Twitter handle.

'Give him a PAT on the back': Wasim Jaffer

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Jaffer lauded the youngster for his selfless contribution to help India in battling the second wave of COVID-19 and then urged his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders to give him a 'PAT' on the back. However, he also showed his funny side as well as he asked the two-time winners to give him the night off ahead of their IPL 2021 clash against Punjab Kings on Monday.

Give him a PAT on the back and the night off too @KKRiders ðŸ‘ðŸ‘#CoronavirusIndia #IPL2021 https://t.co/a9uKCyvdQm — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 26, 2021

Wasim Jaffer serves as the Punjab Kings batting coach and that might be the reason behind him urging the Kolkata-based franchise to rest Cummins, who happens to be their frontline pacer.

Even the passionate cricket fans had a wonderful time as well and while some of them came forward to laud the Aussie fast bowler for his generous act, there were others who were also impressed with the ex-Team India batsman's amazing sense of humor. Here are some of the reactions.

Hats off genuine person ðŸ¤—â¤ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ™ — Delhi Capitals TN Fans (@DelhicapitalTN) April 26, 2021

No night off sir — Saheli (@Saheli_992) April 26, 2021

Respect only outside ground ðŸ˜ — Asjad ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@TheKingAsjad) April 26, 2021

Hilarious that ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤¦‍â™‚ï¸ — YOUAREMYBORO (@THEREALBORO) April 26, 2021

Ideally though. Give pbks the win as the coach says ðŸ˜‚ night off — Kev (@kevp88) April 26, 2021

Instead you just ask your batters to treat him with some respect — Gilfoyle (@PiedPiperValley) April 26, 2021

Ask KL Rahul to get out hit wicket today as a mark of respect for Cummins contribution — babu bisleri (@baabuOP) April 26, 2021

Pat Cummins donates $50,000 to Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund

The Australian international took to his Twitter account on Monday where he shared a message for his Indian fans. The 27-year-old revealed that he has donated $50,000 (i.e approximately INR 37.3 lakh) to Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund, specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for the hospitals in the country. Cummins also urged other IPL players to help India tackle the current situation with their donations.

Coming back to IPL 2021, the 2015 World Cup winner was retained by the former champions for INR 15.5 crores as it made him one of the highest-paid cricketers in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The tall fast bowler starred with the ball in hand against PBKS as he accounted for the likes of skipper KL Rahul, and, tail-ender Ravi Bishnoi and finished his spell with figures of 2/31 from his three overs.

The tearaway fast bowler has so far managed to pick up six wickets from all the six games he has featured in.

