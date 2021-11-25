IND Vs NZ: Wasim Jaffer Has Hilarious Take On 'things Only Seen In Kanpur' Video; WATCH

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer once again entertained the fans by responding to a viral incident that happened during ongoing India vs New Zealand Test match, by sharing a rib-tickling meme. Earlier on Thursday, during the match, a user shared a video featuring a cricket fan talking on the phone while chewing paan masala and captioned it 'things you'll only see in Kanpur Stadium'. The clip went viral in no time.

Also Read: IND Vs NZ: Wriddhiman Saha Becomes First Indian Player In 75 Years To Achieve Massive Feat

Wasim Jaffer reacted to the hilarious clip by attaching a meme from the popular Bollywood movie Phir Hera Pheri onto it.

IND vs NZ: India 258 for 4 at Stumps Day 1

Kyle Jamieson struck thrice to help New Zealand restrict India to 154 for 4 at Tea on Day 1 of opening India vs New Zealand Test but Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja put on a 100-run partnership to take India to 258/4 at Stumps on Day 1.

Jamieson picked up the wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill and skipper Ajinkya Rahane, while Tim Southee picked up the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara. On a pitch that had variable bounce and didn't offer enough pace off it, Iyer put his best foot forward while facing 136 balls, hitting seven boundaries and two sixes on his very first day in office in the longest format.

Shreyas Iyer shows the way

One doesn't know if Sunil Gavaskar, while presenting the India Cap to Iyer, mentioned about a very special player to him. Someone, who had announced his arrival at this very ground 52 years back in 1969 against Bill Lawry's Australia. There are very few in Indian cricket who have received unadulterated love like Gavaskar's illustrious brother-in-law Gundappa Viswanath. His hundred on debut at this very ground is a part of Indian cricket's most warmly recounted folklores.

They say every blade of grass at Green Park had felt punch in Viswanath's shots and remembers him forever. He might not be of Viswanath's class but from Thursday onwards, Green Park will also remember Iyer for once again proving the old concrete jungle saying: "A good player, is a good player, is a good player."

Doesn't matter whether one hails from a T20 generation, what ultimately matters is sound temperament to succeed at highest level. Iyer proved that all those hard yards put in during Ranji Trophy and the 1000 plus runs season that he once had, haven't gone in vain.

It did help that he wasn't just looking to survive but score as there were pull shots, lap scoops, drives down the ground and some imperious cut shots. There was Mumbai's 'khadoos' schooling in the manner he played Jamieson and Southee with caution.

The six over long on off left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, while giving him the charge, was that of a vintage 50-over batter and the shuffle towards off-stump to play the lap scoop off left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra was straight from the IPL play-book.

Iyer had it all and it was on display.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: Instagram/ Wasim Jaffer/ Koo/ Wasimjaffer14