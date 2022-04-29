Last Updated:

Wasim Jaffer Has A Witty Response To Elon Musk's 'let’s Make Twitter Maximum Fun' Tweet

Wasim Jaffer had a superb response while replying to Elon Musk's tweet saying 'let’s make Twitter maximum fun', which is now leaving the netizens in splits.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Wasim Jaffer

Image: AP/iplt20.com/BCCI


Tech mogul Elon Musk topped headlines last week after the news of him acquiring microblogging major Twitter for a reported amount of USD 44 billion surfaced. The Tesla Boss has an estimated net worth of USD 273 billion, and speculations of him acquiring the social media giant have been doing the rounds for months. Days after Musk's tweet on promoting 'free speech' on the microblogging platform set social media by storm, yet another post by the tech mogul has now gone viral, where the billionaire urged netizens to make Twitter 'fun' again.

Must took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote, “Let's make Twitter maximum fun.” It is pertinent to mention here that the majority of Musk's social media posts after his acquisition of Twitter has been garnering significant traction, with netizens anticipating announcements on landmark decisions pertaining to free speech on the platform. Notably, Musk's latest tweet received a response from a former Indian cricketer. Veteran Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is known for sharing witty memes and for his sense of humour, responded to Elon Musk’s post by saying, “Me sometime in late 2020:”. This was yet another example of Jaffer’s sense of humour, as he is renowned for sharing hilarious and relatable memes with his followers.

Wasim Jaffer's social media activities

Through his tweet, it is understood that Jaffer was referring to his habit of sharing memes, which makes Twitter fun for his follower base. On spotting the reply by Jaffer, netizens were much elated as they came up with interesting retorts of their own. It is pertinent to mention here that Jaffer has kept his followers entertained with witty memes throughout the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as well. He is often seen being involved in fun banters with former England skipper Michael Vaughan, as the duo never leaves a chance to pull each other’s legs. 

READ | Virender Sehwag, Jaffer point out PBKS player's brainfade that cost Punjab the game vs GT

Coming to the Tesla Boss' acquisition of Twitter, Musk describes himself as a “free speech absolutist,” and he pledged to acquire Twitter for an amount of USD 44 billion, earlier this week. Twitter accepted Musk’s bid to buy the platform and he is now only a few steps away from owning the social media giant. Earlier this month, Musk revealed that he owns 9% of Twitter’s stakes. He also recently joked about buying coca-cola and Indian social media users came up with hilarious replies as they asked him to buy IRCTC and SBI.

READ | IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer trolls MI, CSK with hilarious Yuvraj Singh video as duo lose 4 in 4

(Image: AP/iplt20.com/BCCI)

READ | Wasim Jaffer uses Alastair Cook's run-up clip to reply to Vaughan's remarks on Umran Malik
READ | IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer breaks the internet with hysterical meme on Mumbai Indians' fans
READ | 'His luck these days': Wasim Jaffer cracks up Internet with hysterical meme on Virat Kohli
Tags: Wasim Jaffer, Elon Musk, Cricket
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com