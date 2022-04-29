Wasim Jaffer Has A Witty Response To Elon Musk's 'let’s Make Twitter Maximum Fun' Tweet

Tech mogul Elon Musk topped headlines last week after the news of him acquiring microblogging major Twitter for a reported amount of USD 44 billion surfaced. The Tesla Boss has an estimated net worth of USD 273 billion, and speculations of him acquiring the social media giant have been doing the rounds for months. Days after Musk's tweet on promoting 'free speech' on the microblogging platform set social media by storm, yet another post by the tech mogul has now gone viral, where the billionaire urged netizens to make Twitter 'fun' again.

Must took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote, “Let's make Twitter maximum fun.” It is pertinent to mention here that the majority of Musk's social media posts after his acquisition of Twitter has been garnering significant traction, with netizens anticipating announcements on landmark decisions pertaining to free speech on the platform. Notably, Musk's latest tweet received a response from a former Indian cricketer. Veteran Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is known for sharing witty memes and for his sense of humour, responded to Elon Musk’s post by saying, “Me sometime in late 2020:”. This was yet another example of Jaffer’s sense of humour, as he is renowned for sharing hilarious and relatable memes with his followers.

Let’s make Twitter maximum fun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Me sometime in late 2020: https://t.co/qEB7rKHn3y — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 29, 2022

Wasim Jaffer's social media activities

Through his tweet, it is understood that Jaffer was referring to his habit of sharing memes, which makes Twitter fun for his follower base. On spotting the reply by Jaffer, netizens were much elated as they came up with interesting retorts of their own. It is pertinent to mention here that Jaffer has kept his followers entertained with witty memes throughout the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as well. He is often seen being involved in fun banters with former England skipper Michael Vaughan, as the duo never leaves a chance to pull each other’s legs.

Coming to the Tesla Boss' acquisition of Twitter, Musk describes himself as a “free speech absolutist,” and he pledged to acquire Twitter for an amount of USD 44 billion, earlier this week. Twitter accepted Musk’s bid to buy the platform and he is now only a few steps away from owning the social media giant. Earlier this month, Musk revealed that he owns 9% of Twitter’s stakes. He also recently joked about buying coca-cola and Indian social media users came up with hilarious replies as they asked him to buy IRCTC and SBI.

(Image: AP/iplt20.com/BCCI)