Wasim Jaffer Has Advice For Virat Kohli In Playing 11 Selection Related To Hardik Pandya

Virat Kohli and co. are set to face England in the first of a five-match T20I series starting on Friday, March 12. On February 20, i.e. during the Test series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 19-member Indian squad for the T20I segment of the England tour. Ahead of the upcoming opening T20I match, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has prepared his own playing XI from the expanded Indian squad.

India vs England 2021: Wasim Jaffer wants Washington Sundar if Hardik Pandya is fit to bowl

On March 11, i.e. a day before the first India vs England 2021 T20I affair, Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter and shared his ideas for India’s playing XI. Unsurprisingly, he advocated regular Indian limited-overs openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan as his batsmen at the top of the order. Jaffer added captain Virat Kohli at No. 3 while KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya formed his middle-order.

Apparently, Wasim Jaffer also expressed his advice for Virat Kohli through his preferred playing XI. Jaffer said that he himself would play anyone between Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar, depending on Hardik Pandya’s fitness for bowling in the game. He was of the opinion that if Pandya will be able to bowl, the team management should play Sundar as their off-spinner.

Here is a look at Wasim Jaffer’s preferred playing XI for the Indian team:

India vs England 2021 updates

England’s tour of India began with a four-match Test series in February. After winning the first Test, the visitors lost the next three matches with heavy margins. Their tour will now continue with the T20I segment featuring five matches, with all games scheduled to be played at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The five-match T20I series will be followed by a set of three ODIs in Pune. The players from both sides will then depart for their respective franchises for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Here is a look at the entire India vs England schedule as well as India’s preparation for the much-awaited white-ball matches.

