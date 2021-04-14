Wasim Jaffer Has Hilarious Reaction To Babar Azam Passing Virat Kohli In ICC ODI Rankings

The never-ending comparison of Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam continues as another former cricketer has had his say on the topic. Former Indian opening batsman Wasim Jaffer had a hilarious reaction to Babar Azam overtaking Virat Kohli in the ICC ODI rankings. As per the current rankings, Babar is now ranked one while Kohli is ranked two.

Wasim Jaffer hilarious reaction to Babar overtaking Kohli in ICC ODI rankings

Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his witty and hilarious memes on Twitter, has come up with another brilliant response. The former opening batsman responded to ICC Media's tweet of Babar overtaking Kohli in the ICC ODI rankings. Jaffer wrote, "Congratulations @babarazam258, well deserved. But don't get too comfy at the top, you know how much Virat Kohli loves chasing #ICCRankings." The comment of 'Kohli loves chasing' is particularly witty as the Indian captain is known for his historic ODI chases.

Congratulations @babarazam258, well deserved. But don't get too comfy at the top, you know how much Virat Kohli loves chasing ðŸ˜‰ #ICCRankings https://t.co/Zl2i8DFHG8 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 14, 2021

South Africa vs Pakistan 2021: Babar beats Kohli's record

Pakistan are currently touring South Africa for a three-match ODI series and a four-match T20I series. Babar Azam had a fantastic ODI series as the Pakistan captain hit scores of 103, 31 and 94 respectively. Pakistan clinched the South Africa vs Pakistan 2021 ODI series 2-1.

The Pakistan skipper's century in the first ODI was his 13th century in 76 innings. Consequently, Babar became the fastest player to reach the milestone and also surpassed the likes of Hashim Amla (83), Virat Kohli (86) and Quinton de Kock (86). With 3683 ODI runs in 76 innings, Babar now has the second-most for any batsman. Only Hashim Amla (3734) had scored more runs in his first 76 ODI innings.

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Aaqib Javed questioned Indian captain's 'technique'

A few days ago former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed said that Virat Kohli was technically weak while Babar Azam had no weaknesses. Javed told Cricket Pakistan, "Virat Kohli has a better range [of shots] as compared to Babar Azam but he also has one area of weakness. If the ball swings, he tends to get trapped around the off-stump such as against [James] Anderson in England. When you look at Babar, you don’t see any weak areas. Just like, [Sachin] Tendulkar who also didn’t have any weak areas."

Javed's comparison did not end there as he also had a piece of advice for Babar to improve his game. Javed added, "Babar is technically more safe and sound but if he follows Kohli’s fitness routine he will become an even better player." The Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam comparison is likely to continue as both batsmen do not show any signs of slowing down any time soon.