Wasim Jaffer Has Hilarious Take On 'Supersport Park' Being SA Fortress After India's Win

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Thursday shared a hilarious take on his social media to laud Team India's win at the India vs South Africa 1st test. Earlier, a lot of people had suggested that India will find it really hard to win at the Centurion. which is considered as the Proteas' fortress, however, the Men In Blue put on a great show to grab their first-ever win at the Centurion beating South Africa by 113 runs to go 1-0 up in a three-match Test series.

With this win, Virat Kohli & co not just got their first win at this venue, but also became the first-ever Asian team to win a Test match at Centurion against South Africa, thereby marking a historic milestone in the ongoing IND vs SA Test.

India vs South Africa 1st test: Virat Kohli heaps praise on his bowling unit

Speaking at the post-match presentation, India's Test skipper Virat Kohli lauded his team for an all-round performance and heaped praise for his bowling unit, in specific, Bumrah and Shami who set up the game for them.

"We got off to the perfect start. Getting a result within four days shows how well we played. Always a difficult place to play against South Africa (The Centurion). It's a top start for us. The discipline that the batsman shows. Winning the toss and batting first overseas is always a tough challenge. The openers set up the Test match for us. We were in pole position. We knew anything above 300-320 will be a very good score. We have always believed in our bowlers and they delivered. Look we just spoke about it in the change room. We could have had a larger lead had Bumrah bowled more in the first innings. Having a guy running with someone who has also got good skill sets. Just the way these guys bowls together. This has been our hallmark. Huge credit to them not only for this Test but for the way the Indian team has performed over the last 4-5 years. Shami is perhaps among the top 3 fast bowlers in the world at the moment. Very happy for him to get his 200th Test wicket and have an impactful performance." he said.

Image: BCCI/ Instagram/ Wasim Jaffer