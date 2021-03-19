Wasim Jaffer Has Last Laugh Over Michael Vaughan After Super Reply To 'MI-India Tweet'

The Indian vs England 4th T20 proved to be a blockbuster one as both the cricketing giants were involved in a closely fought battle at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Indian ultimately came out on top as they registered an important 8-run victory to level the five-match series 2-2. Former India opener took this opportunity to troll ex-England captain Michael Vaughan for his MI-India comparisons.

India vs England: Wasim Jaffer's epic response to Michael Vaughan's MI-India tweets

The Mumbai Indians side have established themselves as the most successful team in the Indian Premier League after having clinched five championships. Several players from the franchise have featured regularly in the Indian national side and they have contributed significantly towards the success of the Virat Kohli-led side.

England's Michael Vaughan has on multiple occasions highlighted the fact that how Mumbai Indians' players have played a major role in the ongoing India vs England T20 series and has even gone on to mention that the IPL team is indeed a better overall unit when compared to the Indian cricket team.

MI players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar played crucial roles in the hosts winning the must-win encounter against England on Thursday. Michael Vaughan once again took to his Twitter account to point out how India's top run-scorer in the match was Suryakumar Yadav, and their most economical bowler was Hardik Pandya. MI captain Rohit Sharma also took charge of the captaincy in the game after Virat Kohli walked off the field. The cricketer-turned-commentator once again suggested that the Mumbai-based franchise has had a major impact on the Indian T20 team.

Wasim Jaffer was seemingly not pleased with Vaughan's comments and once again came up with a befitting reply to get an upper-hand in their Twitter battle. Jaffer mentioned that if the former England player thinks that his side was beaten by a franchise team and not the national team, he is not trolling the opposition, but making fun of the England side itself.

When you say your team wasn't defeated by a national team but by a franchise team, you're not trolling your opponents, you're trolling your own team. Night all. #INDvsENG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 18, 2021

India vs England 4th T20: India bounce back with a thumping win

It was imperative for Virat Kohli and co. to put up a strong show in the encounter in order to stay afloat in the series. Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field first. Suryakumar Yadav (57), who came in to bat for the very first time in the national colours showcased exceptional batsmanship against a formidable bowling attack to slam a sensational half-century. Shreyas Iyer (37) and Rishabh Pant (30) also chipped in with useful contributions to take India to the score of 185.

India also impressed in their bowling departments as they used slower balls and cutters to restrict the England batters. Shardul Thakur claimed three important wickets, but it was Hardik Pandya who was the pick of the bowlers as he just conceded 16 runs from his four overs and also picked up two wickets. The two teams will next meet in the T20 series decided at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, March 20.

Image source: Wasim Jaffer Instagram / AP