Wasim Jaffer Has Massive Announcement For Fans In Hilarious Manner; More Details Revealed

Former Indian cricketer and Punjab Kings coach Wasim Jaffer is known for his sense of humour while regularly addressing different situations that arise in the cricket world. Fans have seen the former Indian cricketer express his views through Twitter, particularly using comical memes. However, they would be delighted to know that Wasim Jaffer has started his own official YouTube channel with the first episode bearing a coded message for the Indian batsmen in England.

Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he has started his own official YouTube channel. He also informed that the first episode on his YouTube channel will feature a coded message for the Indian batsmen which the fans can try to decode on their own. Previously, Indian cricket commentator and former opener Aakash Chopra had shared his Creator Monthly stats for his YouTube channel on Twitter while thanking the fans for their love and support.

Debuting on @YouTube with a coded msg to Indian batsmen. See if you can decode😉 https://t.co/d7lZxwrbyO#WTCFinals https://t.co/YqGZyul93g — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 14, 2021

Jaffer took this opportunity to give a subtle hint to the fans about starting his own YouTube channel in Wasim Jaffer memes style. While sharing Aakash Chopra’s post on Twitter, Jaffer used a popular meme from the “Munna Bhai M.B.B.S” movie while hinting that he also wanted to do something similar. Finally, Wasim Jaffer used his previous meme again to inform everyone on Monday that he has made his debut on YouTube.

Speaking in his first video, Jaffer said that it was an introductory video with a coded message for the Indian batsman and he was later going to post a video talking about the WTC Final. According to his message, the Indian batsmen should use the one thing in the WTC Final for which the police were famous in old Bollywood movies. Jaffer said that the fans can try to decode the message and convey it through his comments section and he was going to reveal his message in the next episode.

Jaffer had also given a hilarious reply to Michael Vaughan for a previous tweet in which the former English cricketer had favoured New Zealand to beat India in the WTC Final. While singing praises for the New Zealand team, Michael Vaughan had written that he fancied New Zealand to beat India in the upcoming clash. Jaffer had replied to this statement by using a hilarious “Welcome” movie tweet.

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST for each day. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches. The first Test match from the series will start on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

