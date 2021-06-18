Wasim Jaffer Hits Simon Doull For A Six As He Posts Image Of Green Pitch Before Key Clash

It seems that former Team India Test opener Wasim Jaffer was well-prepared to tackle Simon Doull's pace ahead of the inaugural edition of the ICC WTC final between India and New Zealand at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton where the top two Test sides will be battling it out for the biggest prize in red-ball cricket.

Wasim Jaffer hits Simon Doull for a six

It so happened that former New Zealand pacer and modern-day cricket pundit Simon Doull who is currently in Southampton to cover the final had taken to Twitter and posted an image of the green wicket at the venue just a day prior to the highly-anticipated clash.

When it came to Wasim Jaffer's notice, the multiple-time Ranji Trophy winner had a word of caution for Simon Doull. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the veteran Mumbai batsman asked the latter to be careful what he has wished for. Giving further clarification on the same, Wasim Jaffer mentioned that there are a few 'GOATs' (Greatest of All Time) in India's famed batting line-up who would be happy to graze on that.

Careful what you wish for my friend, cos we have few GOATs who'd be happy to graze on that 😉 #WTCFinal #INDvNZ https://t.co/PykKEVJRfp — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 17, 2021



Even the passionate cricket fans were really impressed with Wasim Jaffer's amazing sense of humour. Here's what they had to say.

Jaffer sir back in form!!#Jeetenge — Oreejit (@Oreejit_G) June 17, 2021

Oh Bhaiyaaa, Chale Chalo pic.twitter.com/eFYMM5wjqz — Comfortably Numb (@ronniecristin) June 17, 2021

the man with the wittiest replies — Suketu (@im_suketu) June 17, 2021

Who will have the last laugh?

The two star-studded lineups are expected to go all guns blazing as they look to claim the top prize of the game's longest format.

New Zealand have a slight advantage as they were a part of two-match series against hosts England, right before the WTC Final. Having done well in two games in the English conditions ahead of their clash against India would do wonders for the confidence of Kane Williamson and Co. Meanwhile, Team India also has showcased stunning form in red-ball cricket during the World Test Championship. They would look to take a cue from the exemplary determination the side displayed during the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia. The Virat Kohli-led side have gone ahead with two spinners for the encounter.

Both R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been included in the playing eleven alongside seamers Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. Ajaz Patel is the only frontline spinner the Kiwis have names in their final 15-member squad.

The forthcoming fixture promises to be an exhilarating one as both sides will be vying for the ultimate championship after performing consistently against formidable opponents during the World Test Championship Final. Moreover, the toss also is expected to play a major role at Southampton, considering the conditions. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bat first, as they look to claim an early advantage by posting an imposing total upfront.