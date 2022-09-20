Former batter Wasim Jaffer has made an audacious claim by stating that leaving out Rishabh Pant for the T20 World Cup would be the 'best thing' for Team India. The 24-year-old wicket-keeper may have established himself as an outstanding batsman in the Test and ODI formats, but he has failed to replicate a similar level of consistency in the shortest format.

Jaffer explains why India should leave out Pant

While speaking to ESPNcricinfo about Team India's squad for the T20 World Cup, Wasim Jaffer said, "India need to figure out whether Rishabh Pant plays or not. The Indian think tank has been thinking a lot about putting Rishabh Pant in. He has been brilliant and we have talked about it many times. In Test cricket and in the ODIs, he has played series-winning, game-changing knocks, but that has not happened in T20 internationals or even in T20s."

The stats seem to back Jaffer's claims as Pant does have the lowest average in T20Is (23.94) as compared to Tests (43.32) and ODIs (36.52). Considering Pant's stats in the shortest format, Jaffer went on to add, "So India need to figure out if they want to stick with Rishabh Pant in the top six or if they want to play Dinesh Karthik, who has done really well since the Indian Premier League."

I feel leaving out Rishabh Pant in the World Cup will be the best thing: Wasim Jaffer

Jaffer added, "For me personally, Rishabh Pant does not fit in number 4 or 5. His best place is to open the batting, which I don't think will happen. I feel leaving out Rishabh Pant in the World Cup will be the best thing." With the resurgence of Karthik ever since the conclusion of the 2022 season of the IPL, the Indian team management are left in a dilemma of whether to choose the 37-year-old or to go ahead with Pant for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Karthik has been the talk of the town ever since the 2022 season of the IPL ended, having delivered some outstanding performances for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). It is these kinds of performances that helped the 37-year-old once again earn a call-up to the national team. After returning to the national side, Karthik has hit 193 runs from 14 innings at an impressive strike rate of 133.10.