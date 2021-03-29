Wasim Jaffer Makes Fun Of England In Singham Style After ODI Series Loss To India

Former Indian Test specialist Wasim Jaffer came forward to hail Team India for clinching the ODI series 2-1 by winning the series-deciding third ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday. Meanwhile, he also made a fun of England by adding some filmy tadka to it.

'Pehla match haar ke bhi...': Wasim Jaffer

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Jaffer had posted an image of Ajay Devgn, and, Prakash Raj from the 2011 action film Singham directed by Rohit Shetty. It is a still from the movie's climax sequence where Jaikant Shikre (Prakash Raj's onscreen name) tells Inspector Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) that he always cheats to win. However, Shikre makes excuses as he tries his level best to not accept the fact that he has once again been defeated by the latter and the dialogue happens to be 'Cheating Karta Hain Tu'.

Meanwhile, the Ranji Trophy winner went on to caption the post as 'Pehla match haar ke bhi series nahi jeetne diya'

What made Wasim Jaffer come with this joke?

England, who had drawn first blood in the Test as well as the T20I series that had preceded the ODIs went on to lose the series. However, Virat Kohli & Co. who had won the series-opener in the 50-overs format once again had the last laugh by sealing the One Day series as the visitors failed to register even a single series win and will be going back empty-handed.

Even the netizens had a gala time on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

India clinch the ODI series

Chasing a stiff target of 330, England were under pressure as they lost both their openers before the third over and just when it looked like and at 95/4, it seemed as if the visitors would run out of fire & brimstone but, Dawid Malan (50), and, Liam Livingstone (36) added 87 runs for the fifth-wicket stand before both were dismissed in quick succession. However, middle-order batsman Sam Curran took the attack to the Indian bowlers by playing a counter-attacking knock and single-handedly look to take his team past the finish line.

With 19 needed off the final two overs and a well-set Curran still out in the middle, it looked like a cakewalk for the current top-ranked ODI side. However, Hardik Pandya (49th), and 'Yorker King' T Natarajan (50th) bowled well and contained the English batsmen as the reigning ODI world champions were restricted to 322/9 from their 50 overs.