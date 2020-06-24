Wasim Jaffer Named Head Coach Of Uttarakhand For One Year, His First Stint In The Top Job

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer, on Tuesday, was named as the head coach for the Uttarakhand cricket team for one year for the upcoming domestic season. A legend in the domestic tourney, Wasim Jaffer is the highest run-getter in the Ranji Trophy. The former Indian cricketer's domestic career spanned for over two decades as he played mainly for Mumbai and Vidharbha before announcing his retirement earlier this year. This will also be Wasim Jaffer's first stint as the head coach of a team.

Wasim Jaffer named Uttarakhand head coach

Confirming his appointment to PTI, Wasim Jaffer said that he was looking forward to working with youngsters and also spoke about his experience of mentoring youngsters in the Mumbai and Vidharbha side. Uttarakhand, a relatively new side to the Ranji Trophy, debuted in 2018-19 and lost to Vidharbha in the quarterfinals. Wasim Jaffer revealed that he intended to work closely with the youngsters and was happy to help them grow. Further, the former Indian opener also opined that a good batch of players hailed from Uttarakhand and that he wished to create a formidable side by working with the talented players.

"I am becoming the head coach of any team for the first time. It is very challenging and something new for me, straightaway after my playing career and I'm looking forward to it," Jaffer said.

"This is a new team, they have done well. They played the quarterfinals (of the Ranji Trophy in 2018-19 season) against Vidarbha. But they have gone back to Group D (Plate group), so it is going to be a big challenge. I am happy that I am starting from the bottom and for me, it is going to be a good experience," he added.

Wasim Jaffer wants these domestic tourneys scrapped

Former India opener and domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer feels Vijay Hazare, Duleep and Deodhar Trophy should be scrapped this season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and instead, that time should be used to conduct a full-fledged Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 competition. Jaffer wants a rejigged domestic season to ensure that the players get enough breaks and are not rushed into tournaments. The domestic season is expected to start in August but with the coronavirus cases rising rapidly in the country, the BCCI has so far adopted a wait and watch policy on the resumption of activities.

"As and when the season commences, whenever cricket starts, the priority is to have the IPL first. The BCCI can look to start with the IPL as the first tournament,” Jaffer told PTI on Monday in a free-wheeling chat. The BCCI has zeroed in on a September-October window for the IPL but that that is subject to the fate of Asia Cup and T20 World Cup, which are scheduled in the same window.

Image credits: PTI