Wasim Jaffer Names His Choice Of Umpire For WTC Final With Comical Meme, Fans Explode

While many cricket enthusiasts are busy naming the right combination of players ahead of India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021, former Indian cricketer, Wasim Jaffer has taken a different approach to the topic. The former cricketer and Punjab Kings batting coach has named his choice of umpire for the WTC Final 2021, which has a good reason behind it. Wasim Jaffer shared his choice of umpire on Twitter using a famous meme template, which has left many fans in splits.

Wasim Jaffer shared a meme on his choice of umpire for the WTC Final 2021

Wasim Jaffer is known for his sense of humour and he has been regularly addressing situations that arise in the cricket world by using his wit, especially through memes. Recently, the Punjab Kings batting coach has joined the discussion of the World Test Championship Final by sharing a meme that involves 2 umpires. Using a famous template, Jaffer can be seen saying no to the umpire Richard Kettleborough and instead of giving his approval to Kumar Dharmasena for the WTC Final 2021.

Why Kumar Dharmasena should be the umpire for the WTC Final 2021

A good reason for choosing Kumar Dharmasena in place of the English umpire is that whenever Kettleborough has been the umpire for an ICC knockout match with India, the Indian team has always lost the match. The long list of matches involving the infamous observation includes the 2014 T20 World Cup Final against Sri Lanka, 2015 World Cup Semi-final against Australia, 2016 T20 World Cup Semi-final against West Indies, 2017 Champions Trophy Final against Pakistan and the 2019 World Cup Semi-final against New Zealand.

Jaffer’s reason for picking the Sri Lankan umpire involves the 2019 World Cup Final between England and New Zealand. It was Dharmasena who awarded 4 runs as an overthrow after the ball hit the bat of Ben Stoked and reached the boundary. This incident may have arguably cost the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand team the World Cup in 2019. If Kumar Dharmasena is the match umpire for the WTC Final, it will give a moment of jitters to Kane Williamson and the New Zealand team.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021 schedule

The Punjab Kings coach has rightly expressed the feelings of fans through the meme ahead of the inaugural WTC Final. The inaugural World Test Championship Final is all set to place as per schedule at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The WTC Final 2021 will see India go against New Zealand from June 18-22 where both the teams will battle for the first World Test Championship battle. The India squad for WTC Final 2021 will then represent India in the Test series against England, starting from August 4, after concluding the WTC Final 2021.

India squad for WTC Final 2021

India's squad: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Gill, Mayank, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Siraj, Shardul, Umesh. KL Rahul & W Saha (WK) subject to fitness clearance.

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla, KS Bharat

Image Source: Punjab Kings Website