Wasim Jaffer Names One Player Who Can Break Sachin Tendulkar's Record; 'He Is Only 31'

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer thinks Joe Root is the only player who can surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs scored in Test cricket. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer claimed that the former English skipper is the only one who could breach the 'Master Blaster's tally of over close to 16,000 runs. According to the cricketer-turned-commentator, if Root continues to play for another 5–6 years, he could surpass Tendulkar's record.

"He can do it if he plays that long. He is only 31 years old. We all know that the career of English and Australian players isn’t long. But, if he plays another 5-6 years, I feel that he is capable of breaking the record," Jaffer was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Joe Root's career

Root has played 121 Test matches for England and has scored 10,458 runs at an average of 50.77. He has 28 centuries and 54 half-centuries to his name. Only Alastair Cook has scored more Test runs for England than Root.

The 31-year-old is currently ranked 12th in the list of most runs scored in Test cricket and the highest among active players. Tendulkar, on the other hand, played 200 Tests for India and scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78. He scored 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries in his career.

Earlier, former Australian captain Mark Taylor backed Root to break Sachin's record for most Test runs. Taylor, while speaking to Sky Sports after the first Test match between England and New Zealand, said Root has a minimum of five years of cricket left in him and if he plays well, he will be able to break Sachin's record.

Root was instrumental in England's latest victory against India in the fifth and final Test at Edgbaston. The England batter scored a stunning century in the final innings of the match to help his side chase down a mammoth target of 378 runs. He, along with Jonny Bairstow, forged an unbeaten partnership of 269 runs to help England win the match by 7 wickets. Root was named the Player of the Series for scoring a whopping 737 runs and picking two wickets.