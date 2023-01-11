Wasim Jaffer Names Sri Lankan Batsman Who Has Been A 'headache' For Team India's Bowling

Former opening batsman Wasim Jaffer has named Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka as the man who he believes has been a 'headache' for Team India's bowling attack. Even though the Men in Blue have won three of the four matches (3 T20Is and 1 ODI) they have played against Sri Lanka, Shanaka has been one player who they have struggled to dismiss. In the four matches, the Sri Lankan captain has registered scores of 45, 56*, 23, and 108*.

'They have no answers to Shanaka': Wasim Jaffer

While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Wasim Jaffer said, "India have to think about dismissing Shanaka as he has been a headache for them for a long time. He has scored runs at a magnificent strike rate. Although India won the game (first ODI), Shanaka made a sensational century. It looks like the Indian bowlers have no answers to Shanaka. So, they must think about how to keep him quiet or take his wicket."

When asked if Shanaka should promote himself, Jaffer replied, "Shanaka can bat at number five as he can forge solid partnerships with specialist batters because if he comes at six, you often have to play with the tailenders. In that situation, the game is nearly dead and buried. We saw in the first game how Sri Lanka lacked partnerships. Although there was a hundred-run stand later, Shanaka scored Sri Lanka's majority of runs. So, he can utilize his form better if he comes up the order."

Other than the ninth-wicket partnership of 80 runs between Shanaka and Kasun Rajitha, Sri Lanka just had one other significant partnership for the fourth wicket when Dhananjaya de Silva and Pathum Nissanka added 72 runs. Hence, if Shanaka were to promote himself up the order, he could form more solid partnerships with some of the top-order batsmen that could help the Sri Lankan team to perform better with the bat.

While Jaffer believes that Shanaka can help Sri Lanka perform even better by promoting himself up the order, he does not believe that the Lions have enough to match Team India's firepower. When asked if Sri Lanka can bounce back in Kolkata, Jaffer replied, "I feel the series will be decided in Kolkata, especially in the ODI format as India are too hot for Sri Lanka to handle."