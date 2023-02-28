Wasim Jaffer Picks Cheteshwar Pujara's Successor For Team India; 'He's The Best Option'

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has picked Cheteshwar Pujara's successor at the No. 3 position in Test cricket for the country. Jaffer believes that Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer is "the best option" to replace Pujara in India's Test squad in the future. Jaffer has said that Iyer is an attacking batsman and someone who could be a great choice for the No. 3 position in Test cricket for India. Jaffer said if someone can come in and put the bowlers on the back foot, it will do India a lot of good.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Jaffer opined that Iyer would be the best option for the No. 3 position after Pujara's retirement from the longest form of the game. Pujara recently played his 100th Test match for India and is nearing his retirement age. Iyer, on the other hand, recently began his red-ball career for India with a home series debut against New Zealand in 2021.

"I think Shreyas Iyer is the best option to succeed Cheteshwar Pujara at No.3. He has batted at No.3 for Mumbai and he is an attacking batter. If someone can come in at No.3 and score intently, putting the bowlers on the backfoot will do India a lot of good. Pujara has been brilliant at No.3," Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.

Iyer and Pujara in Test cricket

Iyer has played a total of seven Test matches for the country and has scored 624 runs at an average of 56.72. He has scored one century and five fifties in Tests thus far. When Iyer made his debut in Tests against New Zealand in December 2021, he became the 16th Indian batsman to score a century in his first red-ball match for the nation. Iyer was last seen in action during the second Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Iyer, however, has not played too many Test matches abroad, which explains his brilliant average in Test. Pujara, on the other hand, is a seasoned player, who has represented India 100 times in Test cricket. He has scored 7052 runs at an average of 44.07 including 19 centuries and 34 half-centuries. Both Iyer and Pujara are likely to be part of the Indian playing XI for the third Test match against Australia beginning March 1.

Image: Instagram/WasimJaffer/BCCI

