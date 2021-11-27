Wasim Jaffer Pinpoints Axar Patel's Hilarious Mistake, India Spinner Says 'it Wasn't Me'

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Saturday outlined a hilarious mistake of 'Bapu' Axar Patel after his record-shattering five-wicket haul on Day 3 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test. Wasim Jaffer took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of Axar Patel along with Ravichandran Ashwin and wicket-keeper KS Bharat. The still was shared by the BCCI, however, Jaffer reshared it pointing out Axar's 'only mistake' of Day 3.

Jaffer pointed that the date on the ball which the 27-year-old cricketer was holding as a memoir was wrong. The ball which Axar was holding had the date written as 14th October 2021. The former Indian cricketer also corrected him and stated that today's date is 27th November.

The only mistake Axar Patel made today was putting wrong date on the match ball. 27th November hai bapu @akshar2026 😂 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/fJKGPHqIry — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 27, 2021

Axar was quick to respond to Jaffer's tweet as he said revealed that Suryakumar Yadav had written the date.

Furthermore, Jaffer lauded Axar Patel's five-wicket haul in his own unique style on his Koo handle and shared a post saying that 'eating 2 Kiwis one hour before bedtime on a daily basis is linked to considerable improvements to both sleep quality and quantity. It also helps you fall asleep faster. Because Kiwi fruit is rich in serotonin, the happy hormone.'

IND vs NZ: Axar Patel scripts history on Day 3

Consequently of picking up yet another five wickets, the 27-year old became the first player in over 100 years to pick up 5 five-wicket hauls in seven innings or less. The previous players to achieve this huge milestone were Charlie Turner in 1887-1888 and Tom Richardson in 1893-1895. However, the fastest player to 5 five-wicket haul was Rodney Hogg in 1978. The Australian achieved this feat in just six innings.

IND vs NZ Day 3

Coming to day 3 of the first Test of India vs New Zealand, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin kept their line and length tight and forced the disciplined Black Caps to take risks with the bat. Ravichandran Ashwin took the first wicket for Team India after he dismissed well-set Will Young on 89. In the end, Axar Patel's 5-62 and Ashwin's 3-82 helped Team India to bundle New Zealand on 296 runs. At the end of Day 3 play, Team India is leading by 63 runs, however, Shubman Gill is back to the pavilion after being clean-bowled by Kyle Jamieson on 1.

