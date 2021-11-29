Wasim Jaffer Pokes Fun At 'yet To Wake Up' Kanpur Pitch, Shares Interesting Insight

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Monday cracked a joke in line with the pitch situation at the ongoing India vs New Zealand test match. Having entered Day 5 of the test, Jaffer poked fun at the pitch for not ‘waking up' on time. He said that the pitch was still sleeping at 12 pm.

Making a hilarious comment, Wasim Jaffer said that the pitch much like Indians was fast asleep due to the weather. “Everyone struggles to wake up early in the winter, especially in North India. Look at Kanpur pitch for example, it’s 12 pm and it’s yet to wake up 😛 #INDvNZ,” Jaffer wrote on Koo. Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers managed to pick up two wickets, putting forth a good fight.

India needs 7 wickets to win the test

The Indian team made a grand entry onto the Day 5 of the Kanpur Test with Umesh Yadav picking the wicket of William Somerville on the first ball of the second session. New Zealand's nightwatchman was batting on 36 off 110 balls when Shubman Gill took a diving catch for the first wicket of the day. The Kiwis were hanging in there when the match went for a drinks break at 1 pm. Coming out of the break, Ravichandran Ashwin took out Tom Latham’s stumps picking India’s third wicket of the innings.

Batting at 118 for a loss of 3 wickets, New Zealand needs a total of 166 to win the game. Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers need to pick up seven wickets in the remaining sessions of the day to win the match. With Ross Taylor and skipper Kane Williamson on the pitch, the Indian side has a huge task in hand to turn the game in their favour. However, the pitch has finally begun to give something back to the bowlers.

Recap from Day 4 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test

Day 4 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test belonged to Shreyas Iyer and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha who scored half-centuries to put the team in command going into the final day of the 1st Test. Shreyas Iyer who is playing his debut Test match scored a valuable knock of 65 runs after scoring a century in the first innings. Starting the day at 14/1, New Zealand pacers put India on the backfoot picking up 5 wickets. With half of the team back in Pavillion Iyer and Ashwin (32) steadied the ship for India before the lower-order also chipped in with some invaluable runs.

Iyer on 65 by Southee just on the stroke of tea but not before a vital stand of 64 runs with Saha. The final session of the match saw the visitors failing to break the partnership between Saha and Axar Patel. The declaration finally arrived with India's score at 234/7 and the lead at 283 runs. Before the end of the day's play, R Ashwin delivered the breakthrough with the wicket of Will Young. The opener was denied a review by the umpires as time had run out and replays showed that the delivery would have been missing the stumps.

Image: Twitter/ Instagram