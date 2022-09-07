Wasim Jaffer Poses Difficult Question For Team India After Asia Cup 2022 Loss To Sri Lanka

Following Team India's disappointing defeat to Sri Lanka in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s, former batter Wasim Jaffer posed a difficult question to analyze their performances in bilateral series as compared to multi-team events. While the 44-year-old admitted that there are two ways of looking at this defeat, he did seem to raise an important concern about the Men in Blue finding it difficult to perform at multi-team events.

Following Team India's defeat to Sri Lanka, Wasim Jaffer took to his official Twitter handle and provided two ways in which the loss can be looked at. One way can be that there is no reason to panic as they were missing three key players and that the toss is a huge factor in Dubai. However, the more concerning way of looking at things is that Team India often manages to win bilateral series despite players resting, but finds it difficult to replicate a similar level of performance at big multi-team events.

Two ways to look at it:



A: No need to panic. We were missing 3 key players + toss is a big factor in Dubai.



B: We often win bilaterals despite key players resting, so why not multi-team events?



Thoughts? #AsiaCupT20 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 7, 2022

India close to elimination in Asia Cup 2022

Defending champions India are perilously close to elimination after a six-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their Super four-stage match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday. The result left the Men in Blue at the mercy of the other teams to have a chance of making it to the final. It also meant that India skipper Rohit Sharma's scintillating 41-ball 72 went in vain, as the islanders completed a chase of 174 with a ball to spare.

When it comes to the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s points table, Sri Lanka currently leads with four points after two matches, with Pakistan currently in second place with two points after one match. While both Team India and Afghanistan are yet to open their account in the Super 4s, it is pertinent to note that the latter has one extra match remaining. If Pakistan were to defeat Afghanistan, the slimmest chance of the Men in Blue making it to the finals of the tournament will also fade away.

