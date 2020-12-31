Wasim Jaffer Posts Comical Hera Pheri Meme After Kiwis Go Top On ICC Test Rankings

New Zealand pipped Pakistan by 101 runs in Bay Oval’s final hour thriller on Wednesday, December 30. With the win, the Black Caps took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series and also claimed the No.1 spot in the ICC Test rankings. Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer recently congratulated the Kane Williamson-led side by sharing a hilarious meme on Twitter.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020: Match summary and scorecard

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020: Wasim Jaffer lauds New Zealand for Test supremacy

After New Zealand completed their 101-run trouncing of the visiting Pakistan side, Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter and shared a hilarious Hera Pheri meme on the microblogging site. The meme indicates that New Zealand have entered the frame of teams with top ICC Test rankings where Test titans like India, Australia and England have previously claimed the honours. Here is a look at Wasim Jaffer’s tweet after New Zealand’s emphatic win in their series-opening game against Pakistan.

Permutations for ICC Test rankings going forward

As New Zealand enjoy a stay at the helm of the ICC Test rankings, an official top 10 list will not be unveiled by the International Cricket Council (ICC) until the conclusion of the series. By the time, the honours for the top spot can be traded considering the outcome of the ongoing India vs Australia Test tussle Down Under. As reported by the ICC on their official website, both India and Australia have a chance to go past the Black Caps with a series win of their own.

As per the ICC rankings system, “the rating points for teams are calculated on a series-by-series basis, with the rankings updated accordingly at the end of a series”. It means that New Zealand’s 2-0 whitewash over Pakistan would put them at the top, while teams like Australia and India will have to wait for their points until their Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is concluded. Here is a look at all possibilities that will affect the ICC Test team rankings in the coming weeks.

How will the #NZvPAK and #AUSvIND series affect the top of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings?



Be in the know with our handy guide to the permutations 🤓 — ICC (@ICC) December 31, 2020

NZ vs PAK 2nd Test schedule and streaming details

The New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream will not be made available through television in India. However, fans can catch NZ vs PAK live in India on the FanCode app. For NZ vs PAK live score, one can visit the social media pages of the two cricket boards. The NZ vs PAK 2nd Test match of the series will be played between January 3 and 7 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

