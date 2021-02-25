Wasim Jaffer Posts Witty Meme On Axar Patel's Showing In Ahmedabad, All-rounder Responds

Indian spinner Axar Patel picked up his career-best 6-38 against England on the opening day of the third Test match on Wednesday, February 24. Through his six-fer, the all-rounder became the first cricketer to pick up a five-wicket haul at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium and register his name at the honours board. Indian cricketer-turned-coach Wasim Jaffer congratulated Patel’s effort in a hilarious manner and even mocked Jasprit Bumrah while doing the same.

India vs England pink ball Test: Axar Patel celebrates his six-wicket haul — watch video

India vs England pink ball Test: Wasim Jaffer, Axar Patel interact on Twitter after Day 1

Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter and congratulated local boy Axar Patel for his six-wicket haul. In the caption, Jaffer also wrote that the all-rounder took the “pressure” off fellow Gujarat-based cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. With a hilarious meme, Jaffer later added that he is now expecting the Indian batsmen to come up trumps under lights.

Interestingly, Wasim Jaffer also got a response from Axar Patel. Patel predicted that Jasprit Bumrah’s turn to shine with the ball might come during England’s second innings. He also acknowledged Jaffer’s words of admiration for him. Here is a look at how the entire chat panned out between the two cricketing personalities.

Well bowled @akshar2026 first one on the honours board at new stadium is Gujarat's own 👏 No pressure @Jaspritbumrah93😉 Now 🤞🤞 for a good show by batsmen under lights kyuki #INDvsENG #PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/PTYAL0BDsA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 24, 2021

Hahaha, Boom's turn in the second innings? Thank you Wasim bhai 🙏🏻 — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) February 24, 2021

India vs England live streaming details and updates

Apparently, Axar Patel’s predictions as well as Wasim Jaffer’s expectations were not meant to be as the match took a drastic turn later on. As per Patel’s tweet, it’s not Jasprit Bumrah but the spinner himself who got the England batsmen dancing to his tunes in the second innings as well. As for Wasim Jaffer’s take, the Indian batsmen ended their innings at 145 on Day 2.

At the time of publishing, the England team reached 46-3 with Patel accounting for all three wickets. They are currently leading by 13 runs over the hosts. Here is a look at some of the live updates from the India vs England pink-ball Test match.

Axar Patel wickets in Test cricket

The Axar Patel wickets column in Test cricket makes for a staggering read. Playing only the second match of his career, the left-arm spinner has already taken 16 wickets with two five-wicket hauls. Here is a look at his performance from Day 1 of the ongoing Test match.

2⃣1⃣.4⃣-6⃣-3⃣8⃣-6⃣! 👏👏@akshar2026 was on a roll with the ball and ran through the England batting line-up on Day 1 of the third @Paytm #INDvENG Test. 👌👌 #TeamIndia #PinkBallTest



Watch his sensational bowling display 🎥👇https://t.co/xyqLVL3uAy pic.twitter.com/9SvwMFDOPb — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2021

