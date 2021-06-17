Wasim Jaffer Presents India's Likely Playing 11 In Most Witty Way, Fans Left In Splits

Former Indian cricketer and Punjab Kings coach Wasim Jaffer has regularly addressed various topics that arise in the cricket world. Fans have seen the former Indian cricketer express his views through Twitter, particularly using popular comical memes. However, fans would be delighted to know that Wasim Jaffer has started his own official YouTube channel and recently he has revealed his playing XI for the Indian team through a coded tweet while also addressing various topics revolving around the WTC Final through his recent YouTube video.

Wasim Jaffer reveals his playing XI through a coded message

Fans are eagerly waiting for India vs New Zealand WTC Final clash and cricket enthusiasts have already started naming their favourable playing XI for the Indian team. Meanwhile, Wasim Jaffer revealed his playing XI team in an ingenious way which has left the fans impressed. The former Indian cricketer took to Twitter to name his playing XI for the Indian team by using the IPL 2021 teams.

My India XI:

1- MI

2- KKR

3- CSK

4- RCB

5- DC

6- DC

7- CSK

8- DC

9- DC

10- PBKS

11- MI

Watch me decode this + thoughts on Southampton pitch + Potential weakness in NZ in this video here which also has a surprise guest😉https://t.co/trEVUgCAqx

#WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/XH0mKhbNnl — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 16, 2021

Instead of naming the players directly, Jaffer named the IPL 2021 teams of the respective players which gave the fans an interesting cryptic message to decode. Jaffer wrote in his tweet that he would decode the playing XI in his recent YouTube video while also giving his thoughts on the Southampton pitch. He also discussed the potential weakness in the New Zealand team while revealing his previous coded message aimed at the Indian batsmen which he gave in his introductory video.

Wasim Jaffer's comical suggestion for Indian batsmen

Wasim Jaffer had previously given a coded message for Virat Kohli and the Indian batsmen in his introductory video for his YouTube channel. According to his previous coded message, Virat Kohli and the Indian batsmen should use the one thing in the WTC Final for which the police were famous in old Bollywood movies. The former Indian cricketer revealed that as the police were always shown to arrive late in old Bollywood movies, in a similar way the Indian batsmen should also play late and close to the body in the English conditions.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final schedule

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST for each day. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches. The first Test match from the series will start on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

India squad for WTC Final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (WK).

Image Source: @WasimJaffer14/@AshwinRavi/Twitter